Jennifer Lopez adds the surname Affleck after marriage, in the US there is controversy: “Blow to feminism”

JLo becomes Jennifer Lopez Affleck and in America the controversy breaks out. The Latin American singer and actress decided to add her new husband’s surname to her, sparking criticism from feminists. The New York Times “attacks” the choice of Jenny at the hands of the writer Jennifer Weiner, who in a difficult time for women’s rights in the States has defined the change of surname as a “particularly daunting” choice.

MORE INFORMATION

JLo and the “medieval choice” on the surname

In the United States, 80% of women make the choice to take their husband’s surname. According to the Times writer, a custom that has its roots in the patriarchal system and medieval laws in which, for all legal purposes, a wife lost any individual identity at the time of marriage. Consequently, a national example like Jennifer Lopez should (according to Weiner) be a symbol of change. For Rachael Robnett, a psychologist at the University of Nevada, “J.Lo’s choice reflects the greater status and power of men in relationships and in society.” Imagine for a moment if Ben Affleck had chosen to call himself Lopez: People consider taking the husband’s surname a nice tradition, “Robnett said.” But power is at stake. And power matters ».

Honeymoon in Paris

Meanwhile, no answers have arrived from the couple. Jennifer and Ben enjoy their honeymoon in Paris, with candlelit dinners, romantic strolls and shopping. Also present were their respective children, who never leave them alone and have already become a big family.