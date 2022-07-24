Isabel Allende: “The house of the spirits” will have a new version in Spanish

A new version of “The House of the Spirits”, as well as adaptations for the screen of his works “Daughter of Fortune” and “The City of the Beasts”, have its author, the writer Isabel Allende, excited.

The Chilean creative points out that in the case of “The House of the Spirits”, a novel published in 1982, will be a miniseries of eight to ten episodes. The play deals with the story of four generations of a family of landowners from the beginning of the 20th century to the 1970s. In 1993 it was made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons, with the performance of Antonio Banderas and María Conchita Alonso.

“In the pipeline, as they say, there are some projects,” Allende said at a press meeting. “When ‘The House of the Spirits’ was made, the film, you couldn’t make a commercial film, that wasn’t in English and that wasn’t with Hollywood actors, that people knew. Today, luckily, that has changed completely and it is possible to make a miniseries filmed in Latin America, in Spanish, with Latin actors and all that. I think it will be a very different product from the feature film. The movie wasn’t bad at all, it was very good. But this is going to be different and possibly very alluring,” she considered.

He anticipated that also “Daughter of fortune” and one of her children’s books, “The city of beasts” are pendingto be done.

“And I think there are other things, but since no option or anything has been signed, they are all projects from now until they come to fruition. It can take years, ”she exposed.

Upon express question, Allende assured that he never feels fear when he accepts that some of his works be adapted to another medium.

