In this film festival Steven Spielberg will premiere the film inspired by his childhood

The latest film by the American director Steven Spielberg, ‘The Fabelmans’, a drama inspired by the filmmaker’s childhood, will be world-premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to be held in the city Canadian from September 8 to 18.

even though iTIFF is one of the most important film festivals in the worldIt is the first time that a Spielberg film is screened at the Canadian show.

Steven Spielberg’s Decision

Own Spielberg is responsible for the script along with the American writer Tony Kusher, winner of a Pulitzer in 1993 for his play “Angels in America.”

Spielberg and Kusher have collaborated in the past on films such as ‘Munich’ in 2005, ‘Lincoln’ in 2012 and ‘West Side Story’, which was nominated for Oscar Award for best film.

Also, Steven Spielberg is one of the most recognized filmmakers in the world. for their tapes ‘Jaws’ ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘E.T’, so the news of its premiere blew the minds of all its followers since it is not only an excellent location, but also, it means that Spielberg begins to make another type of cinema.

Photos: EFE

What is The Fabelmans’ about?

“The Fabelmans” stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin and Judd Hirsh, among others.

Williams brings to life a character based on the filmmaker’s mother while Dano portrays his father. The role of the young Spielberg corresponds to LaBelle.

The film is scheduled to premiere in New York and Los Angeles on November 11. After its screening in the two American cities, ‘The Fabelmans’ It will be released in the rest of the country.

We can’t wait to see the new movie Steven Spielberg in ‘The Fabelmans’‘ and learn more about the chaotic life of this director.