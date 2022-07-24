In a few weeks, Father Stu, the new film by Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, will hit theaters

In March 2021, hollywoodreporter announced the launch of the film Father Stu starring Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg (Oil Tide, Uncharted) and Mel Gibson (The Passion of the Christ). Almost a year later, Sony Pictures has just confirmed that the premiere of the film will take place on Good Friday this year.

In Father StuMark Wahlberg will play the American Stuart LongSeattle-born American whose life was spent from a deep hatred of the Catholic faith to the priesthood. The trigger, an “out-of-body experience” after a critical accident that would lead to redemption, baptism and overcoming until his death from an ALS-like illness in 2014.

Wahlberg, who has declared himself a fervent Catholic on numerous occasions, he followed with interest the story of the priest, whose life he found “inspiring” both for himself and “for many others”.

Since Long’s death, the Hollywood actor began to shape a project that crystallized years later, receiving the support of Mel Gibson, Teresa Ruiz (Narcos), and Rosalind RossGibson’s partner and screenwriter and director of the film.

After the recording of the tape, Wahlberg advances that Gibson’s current partner “has done amazing job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected people whom he surrounded”, and expressed his desire to “keep his spirit alive and continue his good deeds”.

Mark Wahlberg will represent the boxer and priest Stuart Long in a film financed and promoted by himself, an interpretation for which he has had to put on about 20 kilos.

“Quintessential Anti-Christian”

From his youth, Long’s life was marked by a profound rejection of the faith which led him to consider himself a “quintessential anti-christian“.

In college he gave his first steps in professional boxing, where he found a way to channel the aggressiveness that he had dragged on for years. After winning some titles that led him to a promising career in boxing, jaw surgery disabled him to engage in this discipline.

Graduated in Literature, Long alternated small interpretations in advertisements, work as a doorman in nightclubs and comedy venues or even in the management of a museum, until he suffered a traffic accident that left him on the verge of death.

It was then that he had an “out-of-body experience” in which he claimed to have felt his soul floating on the hospital bed in a near death situation and with a series of mysterious encounters.

After survive with virtually no explanation doctor, Long left the hospital and went to the nearest churchwhere he met the priest Benedict Groeschel, who would accompany him in his first steps in faith.

Suffering, his main priestly apostolate

Stuart began to develop a deep devotion to the saints and the Virgin Marylaunched several apostolic initiatives and came to paralyze the construction of a branch of the abortion multinational Planned Prenthood in California.

Long soon discovered his vocation to the priesthoodand after studying at the University of Steubenville and the Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon, was ordained a priest in December 2007.

Shortly after being ordained, the priest had to juggle the aftermath of his traffic accident with a hip tumor and a rare disease autoimmune and incurable disease similar to Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Aided by his father (in the film, Mel Gibson) and a motorized wheelchair, the disease did not prevent Long from developing a profound apostolic work to respond to the call of all those who needed him.

The priest celebrated mass whenever his ailments and illnesses allowed him and marked himself as one of his priority goals in life make pain your main form of apostolate. “The disease is the best thing that has ever happened to me, because it allowed me to get rid of the pride that I had felt for much of my life,” she said.

After years of suffering he endured searching don’t complain and give thanks to God, Long passed away in 2014, being surrounded by hundreds of his faithful in a massive funeral. Thus, his life on earth ended in the opposite way to how he had begun it: loving the Church and his neighbor.