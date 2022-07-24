“I don’t know anything yet, but I played it like it was the last one”

Santiago Gimenez it was clear that there is still nothing closed with him Feyenoord. However, he played this game against Puebla as if it had been the last in the light blue shirt: “I don’t know, they haven’t told me anything yet, the truth is that I played it as if it were the last because anything can happen, nothing is certain “.

The Mexican attacker commented that he had no farewell talk with Diego Aguirredespite the fact that this could be his last commitment under the orders of the Uruguayan: “We didn’t have any farewell talks or anything, he simply told me that he wanted me to be focused on the games that I have left and take it that way.”

Giménez is aware that arriving at a team from the Old continent could have its complications, but despite this, he likes challenges: “The truth is that there are many circumstances at stake, the player not only thinks about the footballer, but also about the family. The truth is that it is somewhat risky to go out to Europe, that’s how he took it. I like to take risks and I know that God will take the best path for me”.

“Obviously I consider my faith first and my faith tells me that fighting for my dreams is what I want today. It is a risk for the world because it could be that he goes to Europe and does not play. But this is what football is about, fulfilling dreams and goals and as Johan said, we are going to flip a coin,” said the footballer.

Finally, Santiago Giménez spoke about how he would like to be remembered by the fans of the Blue Cross as a player that I love for the institution: “I would like to be remembered as a great person in front of everyone who surrounds me and knows me. Later, as a player that I love and defended the institution.”

