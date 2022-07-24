He is 9 years old and studies Medicine at the university

Her name is Michelle Arellano Guillén and she has an IQ of 158, so she is on the same level as Albert Einstein.

The Mexican genius girl has already been accepted to study Medicine at the Tec de Monterrey and in a few weeks she will begin her first semester, although she is barely he is 9 years old.

One of his dreams is to specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery just like his mother.

Sometimes one of the most difficult decisions a person faces is choosing what they want to study. Some people wait until the last minute to select a career, while others have it pretty clear since childhood. Within this second category there is a Mexican genius girl who at nine years old already knows what she wants to do and is even about to enter university.

Story of a gifted minor

We refer to Michelle Arellano Guillenwho is originally from Chiapas and from an early age he showed intelligence above the average person. According to what was reported by his parents, since he was a year and a half he was already speaking fluently.

For its part, when he was two years old he started with English classes and in a couple of months he already had the basic notions of the language. Whereas when he was four years old he already knew how to read and write in that language.

Unlike the rest of the children, Michelle has lived her life in an accelerated way due to the ease with which she learns. In this way, her guardians had to request special permits to allow the minor to enter primary school.

In just a couple of years, he was able to complete this stage, which for the rest of Mexicans lasts six years. At first it was complicated because he had to live with older children and in a matter of weeks he managed to learn complete courses.

The same thing happened with high school because through special authorizations he was able to complete all grades in record time. While the high school accredited it through a single exam validated by the National Center for the Evaluation of Higher Education (Ceneval).

According to the weekly Processthrough a recent evaluation it was found that the youngest who is now nine years old has an IQ of 158. To put it in perspective, it is just two points less than the one I had Albert Einstein in his adult stage.

Fulfills his dream of studying Medicine at a very young age

For its part, The Mexican genius girl has always been clear that she is interested in Medicine. The reason is because both of her parents are doctors and it is a profession that has surrounded her since birth. In fact he is interested in specializing in cardiovascular surgery just like his mother.

After looking for universities that offered this career and also allowed the admission of such a young student, she finally found an option. Its about Technological Institute and Higher Studies of Monterrey. The young woman has already been accepted and in August of this year she will begin the first semester of her degree, although she is barely nine years old.

With this, the Mexican genius girl will become one of the youngest university students in the history of our country. Although it is not all because she also stated that she is later interested in continuing with postgraduate studies at the University of Massachusetts. If you continue at this rate, it is likely that you will achieve it even before you are of legal age.