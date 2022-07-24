Gwyneth Paltrow on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding: “I’m happy for them”

Gwyneth Paltrow recently had her say about the expected marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, saying she is happy for the couple.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas with an Elvis-themed ceremony on July 19: Bennifer fans said they were thrilled by the news and also Affleck’s famous ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrowdecided to open up about the Argo director’s marriage to JLo.

The couple had only been engaged since April, but apparently they wanted to be husband and wife as soon as possible. In terms of timeline, Ben and Gwyn were together even before his relationship with Lopez: the two, in fact, dated from 1997 to 2000 after meeting on the set of Shakespeare in Love, the romantic drama that earned him a Gwyneth her first and only Oscar.

Ben then started dating Jennifer and shortly thereafter, the first engagement came which eventually fell apart. The two finally managed to get married, almost 20 years later, and the founder of Goop reacted to her marriage by writing in her Instagram stories: “I love it, it’s so romantic. I am happy for them. ”

Gwyneth Paltrow recently said she happily retired from show business in order to focus on her wellness brand. As for the former Batman actor’s other ex, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the actress was spotted hanging out with JLo’s kids just weeks before the wedding.