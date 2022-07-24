Gullit Peña hit rock bottom and the player who led him to parties and excesses is uncovered

July 24, 2022 00:12

Mexican midfielder Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña has been seen in recent months in a state allegedly under the influence of alcohol, a situation that is not new, since the player began to have this type of inconvenience after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to the coach at the time, Miguel Herrera, he recognized that the drastic changes that Gullit Peña had were mostly due to the injury suffered by one of his best friends, the eventual separation from León’s team and the bad friendships he had. on his way through Guadalajara.

For Miguel Herrera, Gullit Peña’s path would have been successful, however, in a friendly match between Ecuador and Mexico prior to the 2014 World Cup, Luis Montes, Peña’s best friend, suffered an injury that separated him from the World Cup. According to El Piojo, he was affected by not being able to be with his best friend at said World Cup event.

Is Gullit retiring from football?

After the series of failures that Gullit Peña has had in his sports career, he is currently without a team and everything suggests that he would be considering professional retirement from the fields.