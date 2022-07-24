Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces us to the High Evolutionary at Comic-Con

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023. The expectations are very high, but we still have a long wait ahead of us. Comic-Con 2022 has ended and we are left with the desire to see a new trailer, but at least we have had the opportunity to meet the villain of the film: nothing more and nothing less than The High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker, John Wick: Chapter 2). His participation in the film was confirmed, but to date his character had not been revealed. pay attention to his appearance at the San Diego conference.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is “a masterpiece”

That’s how forceful it was a couple of weeks ago Chris Pratt, who will step into the shoes of Star-Lord for the last time. The popular American actor compared his career to that of Russel Wilson, one of the stars of the NFL’s Denver Broncos: “You accept that this is going to end and you want to assimilate it. You can only get it by living in the present, so that’s what I do. The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was sent to play in Denver. He’s been in Seattle for the last ten years, roughly the same as my time at Marvel Studios.. The thrill of last decade is coming to an end. Moments like that hurt me.”

Pratt also reflected on his latest act of service at Marvel: “I don’t really know what’s coming next. You ask if I am consciously turning the page, but simply the page is turning. Whether I want to or not, my time is up”, although he did not hesitate to raise the level of expectations of the spectators for the premiere of the film: “I can say with absolute confidence that he has made a true masterpiece and I am counting the seconds until people see the film.

Source | Comic Con 2022