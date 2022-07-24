Guardians of the Galaxy 3, unveiled the look of the new villain

With a rather typical theatrical hit of that big movie and television party that is essentially San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has unveiled the look of the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. As has been rumored for some time, the new villain will be the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. During the night the actor entered Hall H, fully dressed in the stage costume, parading under the applause of the audience present in the hall. You can see the funny video directly below.

Who is the High Evolutionary, the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

The High Evolutionary, whose name in the comics is Herbert Wyndham, is a genius scientist and obsessed with genetic alterations. It had been rumored for some time that he could take part, sooner or later, in one of the films of Guardians of the Galaxy for its role in the origin story by Rocket. We remember that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023 and will be preceded by a Christmas special coming out on Disney +. The director of the third chapter of the saga will once again be James Gunn, while the main cast will consist of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. The cast will also include Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in that of the villain. During the presentation of some scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy 3James Gunn specified that the film will represent the end of these Guardians’ stories, but that doesn’t mean all characters will die. And we wish it with all our hearts.

Read also Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Zoe Saldana forced to delete post for spoilers