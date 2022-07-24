Gradual changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon’s retirement

The world of professional wrestling yesterday experienced one of the highlights of recent times when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, apparently due to his age, according to the former CEO of the company. Shortly after, WWE confirmed that McMahon will retire from all his active duties in the companyalso clarifying that it is not a storyline.

In the meantime, Wade Kellera journalist from PWTorch, has provided new information on the matter, offering a glimpse of the current panorama within the company after the march of the chairman from WWE.

First, Keller indicates that Vince is not expected to return to the company in any form in the future. In this sense, there is some concern among his acquaintances about what will happen to McMahon from now on, since he has no hobbies or social circle outside of professional wrestling.

Second, the fact that Vince left before the big MSG show on Monday it means that there is a serious situation for which McMahon could not remain in the company for a longer time. In this regard, it should be remembered that Vince is very fond of that sports hall.

Meanwhile, Waller points out that it is in the company’s interest to keep Vince happy because he is still a large shareholderso changes in management, structure, and personnel will likely take your input into account.

In this sense, changes are expected in WWE, but they will be gradualas the company wants to demonstrate stability to shareholders, partners and sponsors.

Also, as we reported yesterday, Bruce Prichard will remain with the company as chief creative officer., while Kevin Dunn will maintain his current role. However, the journalist points out that Dunn is unlikely to stay there long-term.

On the other hand, many fighters are optimistic, believing that this change can help them. In this sense the company is expected to “raise” and “lower” the priority of different talents in the futurebut it is unlikely to occur immediately.

The journalist ends by pointing out that there will be a transition period. We cannot expect big changes right away, but they will come. For now, both fighters and fans will have to wait with anticipation for the transformation that the company may experience from now on.

