Google co-founder files for divorce after wife and Elon Musk affair revealed

New York.- The Google co-founder Sergey Briin divorced his wife, Nicole Shbahan, earlier this year after discovering she had had a brief affair late last fall with the tycoon Elon MuskThe Wall Street Journal reported today.

The newspaper, which cites people familiar with the matter, also indicated that the love affair between Musk and Shanahan ended the long friendship that the Tesla leader had with him. Google co-founder.

The newspaper recalls that Musk, considered the richest person on the planet and Brin, the eighth, with multimillion-dollar fortunes, acknowledged that for years he regularly visited Brin at his home in Silicon Valley (California).

A friendship that extended to business, when during the economic crisis of 2008, Brin contributed about 500 thousand dollars to Tesla, when the luxury electric vehicle company was trying to increase its production.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, tensions between the two tycoons have increased in recent months, to the point that Brin has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

Divorce court papers, filed last January, cite “irreconcilable differences” between the couple as the reason for the split.

Always according to the newspaper, Brin and Shanahan had been separated for a year, but living together when the alleged “affair” took place, which occurred in early December.

in the last few months Elon Musk has attracted media attention not only for his business activities at the head of Tesla or the aerospace company SpaceX, but also for his extravagant messages on social networks, the Twitter purchase soap opera that, for now, has ended in the courts and for their romantic relationships.

In May it was learned that a SpaceX flight attendant denounced the businessman for sexual harassment, something that Musk has denied and in July it was learned that the founder of Tesla secretly had a pair of twins in November last year with Shivon Zilis, a project supervisor for her company Neuralink.

