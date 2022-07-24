Get to know the Netflix releases in August – Ushuaia News

Netflix has confirmed its premieres for the month of August and among the highlights in terms of series is the premiere of Sandman. In terms of movies, Day Shift stands out. Regarding the national productions, comes the documentary Los Ladrones: the true story of the robbery of the century.

Series

Minamdang Coffee

A suspicious business offering the services of a shaman who claims to be omniscient draws the attention of a tenacious police inspector. Available 8/1/2022.

There is no wedding without chaos

A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. For a couple, it becomes the start of a fight over wedding preparations. Available 8/1/2022.

Good Morning Veronica: Season 2

As they leave her for dead, Veronica seeks to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels mistreatment and corruption within the government. Available 3/8/2022.

Tamara Falcó: The Marchioness

This reality show shows the life of Tamara Falcó, a woman from high society who seeks a balance between work, family… and fun. Available 8/4/2022.

Sandman

After years of confinement, Sueño, the king of sleep, embarks on a journey to another world to find what was stolen from him and recover his powers. Available 5/8/2022.

Locke & Key: Season 3

In the final chapter of the series, the Locke family discovers more magic as they face a demonic rival who wants the keys at all costs. Available 8/10/2022.

instant makeover

A team of renovators take big risks and meticulous plans to transform single family homes inside and out in just twelve hours. Available 8/10/2022.

Never Have I Ever: Season 3

Devi and her friends have finally stopped being single. But they’re about to learn that relationships involve a lot of self-discovery…and drama. Available 8/12/2022.

an exemplary family

After unknowingly stealing money from a cartel, a penniless professor finds no other way to save his family than to work as a smuggler. Available 8/12/2022.

where there was fire

Clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a firehouse, where he finds romance, family…and danger. Available 8/17/2022.

echoes

Ever since they were little girls, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But their world falls apart when one of them disappears. Available 8/19/2022.

Soul

After losing her memory in an accident that killed almost all her classmates, Alma tries to find out what happened that day… and recover her identity. Available 8/19/2022.

Glow Up: Season 4

Ten new entrants test the limits of their creativity and overcome challenges of all kinds to reach the top of the world of makeup. Available 8/19/2022.

Ollie is lost

Inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey”, this family series follows the adventures faced by a toy and its owner to meet again. Available 8/24/2022.

Queer Eye: Brazil

This inspiring series of makeovers shakes up Brazil with a new quintet of experts, daring transformational journeys and a sea of ​​emotions! Available 8/24/2022.

Mo

In Texas, Mo navigates between two cultures, three languages ​​and a pending asylum application while trying to support his Palestinian family. Available 8/24/2022.

Selling The OC

The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where a new team with big egos shows off waterfront properties and stirs up the waters. Available 8/24/2022.

Maloof Workshop

The Maloof family, loving car engines, use their passion and skills to build them and perform feats behind the wheel. Available 8/26/2022.

Films

Top Gun: Passion and Glory

A pilot enters an elite combat school where he encounters intense competition, a passionate romance…and great danger in the air. Available 8/1/2022.

Mission Impossible

When his team is ambushed, a spy must find the mole who betrayed them and prevent a secret list from falling into the wrong hands. Available 8/1/2022.

Mission: Impossible 2

When a former IMF agent threatens to use a deadly biological weapon, super-agent Ethan Hunt travels the world to stop him. Available 8/1/2022.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Super agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on another dangerous mission to prove their innocence when they are accused of bombing the Kremlin. Available 8/1/2022.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A failed mission forces Ethan Hunt and his team to cooperate with the CIA in a race to save the world from nuclear extermination. Available 8/1/2022.

Mission: Impossible – Secret Nation

Following the dissolution of the IMF, Ethan Hunt and his allies launch their own war against the Syndicate, a group of spies determined to destroy the world. Available 8/1/2022.

Mission: Impossible 3

Super agent Ethan Hunt must come out of retirement to save his love from a tough drug dealer who’s after a weapon known as the “Rabbit’s Foot.” Available 8/1/2022.

What fault is karma?

Her sister and the boy she liked in school start dating. Now Sara wonders if her supposed bad luck is her real culprit. Available 3/8/2022.

wedding season

Under pressure from their parents, Asha and Ravi pretend to date for a summer, but the plan backfires when love begins to blossom. Available 8/4/2022.

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles put their mystical powers to the test when ruthless otherworldly creatures seek to unleash extreme mayhem. Available 5/8/2022.

Sump

A man wakes up with amnesia. Directed by a voice on a device in his ear, he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a young girl. Available 5/8/2022.

Code: Emperor

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a politician with no dirty laundry must decide if there are still lines he won’t cross. Available 8/8/2022.

Ted Bundy: The Final Confession

To gain insight into the mind of a criminal, an FBI profiler forges a complicated relationship with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. Available 8/10/2022.

cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical is brought to life in this adaptation that follows a community of magical cats on the night of their annual ball. Available 8/10/2022.

the song of the heart

While singing at a wedding that implodes, a musician falls in love with the bride, who is in trouble with her family. Now he must save her life. Available 8/10/2022.

Day shift

A vampire hunter has a week to raise the money to pay for his daughter’s education and braces. Making a living could kill him. Available 8/12/2022.

13: The Musical

After moving from New York to Indiana following his parents’ divorce, a smart kid is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. Available 8/12/2022.

death suits him

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep star in this comedy about the quest for eternal youth and the consequences of obsession and envy. Available 8/16/2022.

Fragmented

A man with multiple personalities kidnaps three girls, who must escape before his newest and most dangerous identity takes over. Available 8/16/2022.

my two lives

At her college graduation, Natalie’s life is divided into parallel realities after taking a pregnancy test. What will her future hold? Available 8/17/2022.

No return

An innocent man is accused of a fatal car accident. Upon leaving prison after 4 years, he decides to look for the person responsible. Available 8/17/2022.

The lifeguard

Mauricio is a lifeguard on a Chilean beach, where vacationers do not want to obey orders and he refuses to take risks for those who do not pay attention to him. Available 8/19/2022.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge

In this sequel to the first film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest adversary yet: a scarred serial killer. Available 8/20/2022.

together they are dynamite

Estranged for 25 years, two brothers reunite to take on a ruthless motorcycle gang and retrieve their father’s beloved buggy. Available 8/24/2022.

Cheops system

Haunted by a sinister organization, a lackluster screenwriter and an old friend find themselves drawn into a world of violence as they search for the truth. Available 8/24/2022.

that’s love (8/25/2022)

After being left without a job and without a partner on the same day, Sofía starts from scratch. Could a handsome Spanish chef be the missing ingredient in her life?

The scandal

Three women risk their careers and expose the toxic workplace culture perpetuated by the powerful boss of a major American news network. Available 8/25/2022.

effervescent seoul

Days before the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, pilots and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a huge money laundering network. Available 8/26/2022.

Time for me

With his family away, a family man takes advantage of his first lonely days in years to reunite with an old friend…a party animal. Available 8/26/2022.

The boss

An ambitious young woman strikes a peculiar deal with her charismatic boss. But will she be able to back down if she needs to? Available 8/29/2022.

The price of the truth

A lawyer risks his career to expose a corporation’s toxic waste mismanagement. Based on a true story. Available 8/29/2022.

Exposed: Operation unsportsmanlike foul

Years after his conviction for gambling on the games he officiated, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy looks back at the gambling scheme that rocked the league. Available 8/30/2022.