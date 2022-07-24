from Griezmann and Morata the only ways out

Atletico Madrid want Cristiano Ronaldo but the Spaniards have to make some moves to secure the Portuguese. Necessary market choices that also see Morata and Griezmann as protagonists in the deal, which would be the greatest sacrifice of the Colchoneros.

L’Atletico Madrid wants Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo wants Atletico Madrid. Nothing could be simpler if it were not for the figures in clear letters that appear on the salary check to be paid to the Portuguese that the Spanish club will have to sign in order to have him in the team. More than 25 million euros which weighs like a ton right now for any club. A condition that led Juventus to get rid of him, but not Manchester United, which continues to reiterate its desire to focus on the Portuguese also for next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, wants to play the Champions League that the Red Devils did not achieve in the last Premier League and which led the club, as a consequence of this, to an automatic reduction of 25% in the salaries of the players, a move not really appreciated by the Portuguese. The United star would pass like this at £ 18.7m net per season which he had not contemplated at this time in his career. That’s why Mendes is looking for a solution at all costs also because the player wants to return to Spain. Atletico want it, too Simeone, but the engagement remains a problem that can only be stemmed with sales. For his part, Ronaldo could still cut his salary by 25%.

Griezmann as a sacrifice to have Cristiano Ronaldo

Griezmann will enter the second year of his two-year loan spell at Atletico, who is forced to spend £ 34m on the Frenchman next summer. According to the ‘Sun’ Atletico has offered Griezmann to several clubs including PSG, but the French champions are not interested. At the moment the Colchoneros are also negotiating with Juventus the sale of Alvaro Morata which, however, will only have to take place definitively. Juventus does not want to shell out 35 million but also at 20 the deal can be closed.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not show up at Manchester United training: a suspect makes his way

With goodbyes to Griezmann and Morata, Simeone will certainly be able to have the Portuguese striker in his team who received chain refusals from Real, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Chelsea, without forgetting Bayern Munich too. Cristiano Ronaldo to closely follow the negotiations refused to follow Manchester United on tour in Thailand and Australia, officially for family problems. At this moment, however, Ten Hag continues to reiterate his full confidence in him by focusing completely on Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United would also be willing to decide to eliminate the reduction in salary for him in order to make him continue his path in the Red Devils.