Fortnite will have a collaboration with The Last of Us according to insider

The Last of Us will come to Fortnite in form of new items cosmetics according to an insider. Although no further details have been given, it is not hard for us to imagine that they will be skins of the two most important characters in this saga: Joel Y Ellie. Just below we tell you everything we know about the Joel and Ellie skins of Fortnite x The Last of Us:

Fortnite: Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us will arrive as new skins

On episode 118 of the XboxEra podcast, its host, Nick Baker mentions that his sources have told him that “There will be a collaboration of The Last of Us in Fortnite“. At the time we write this news it is still being broadcast live, so instead we put a Twitter clip of the specific moment of these statements:

It is not the first time that we take as valid information of this type given by Baker; A few months ago we also informed you that, from this same source, the Doom Slayer and more characters from Bethesda and Xbox were coming to Fortnite, although this remains to be seen. For now, we stick to what Baker stated at the time to give credibility to his claims: “we heard rumors about Naruto I think in May 2021, and it came to the game six months later“, referring to the collaboration of Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden”, and whose second part arrived in 2022.

In short, for now there is nothing confirmed, but whoever says so has a good track record and a good reputation behind them, which is why we take this information for granted. Aside from this, we also understand that IPR management issues and business deals of this kind take time. It is not put the dolls and that’s itSaid in a rather crude way.

And, to give even more validity to this information, we remind you that in Fortnite there has already been a collaboration with Unchartedanother saga also of Sony/naughty dog. At the time skins of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer arrived, including their versions of both the video games and the movie starring Tom Holland.

Official art of the skins Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in Fortnite

This Fortnite collaboration could take place on a date close to the launch of The Last of Us: Part Iremake of the original to be released on September 2, 2022. And, as we mentioned above, surely they are Joel and Ellie skins, with their respective accessories. Collaborations are usually a batch of male character and female character. And, twisting the loop a little more, we would dare to deduce that they would be the versions of the characters from The Last of Us: Part II. I mean, Ellie grown up and Joel a little older.

Fortnite is currently in Season 3 of its Chapter 3. In our complete game guide we give you all the keys to the new season, including (but not limited to) how to complete all the Missions or where all the characters are.

Source: YouTube/XboxEra