Fortnite Season 3: Week 7 Missions guide

The challenges Y Missions of the week 7 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 07/21/2022 and we have to complete them until the end of the season. Here we help you to successfully complete each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 7 Missions

Fortnite Season 3 Week 7 Missions (in English)

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20

We keep the first weapon we pick up in a match until there are 20 players left alive

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads game, We must keep the first weapon we pick up in the inventory until there are 20 players left alive. We must be aware of this so as not to unintentionally discard the weapon when finding a better one.

Deal damage to airborne opponents

Knocked down an enemy player while jumping

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must inflict any amount of damage (minimum 1) to an enemy that is in the air. We probably complete this Mission without intending to, especially in game modes like Team Fight, where there are mass shootings at different heights and with enemies jumping and climbing on the stage.

Destroy structures with a Boloncho

We bounce inside a small room with a Boloncho

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must destroy a total of 20 structures using Bolonchos. For this, we will use the Boloncho’s turbo function in tight spots; ricochets damage structures and eventually destroy them. Bolonchos are only in Caverna Descontrol; these are their exact locations:

All Bolonchos locations in Descontrol Cavern

Throw different types of consumables in the same match

we throw bananas

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must throw as if they were grenades a total of three different consumable objects. They count edible objects such as apples, corn and coconuts, fish, and other consumables such as Salpicón Saludable. Simply throw any objects of this type that you see (we will find them easily throughout the island; for food we can go to stores and gas stations and open cardboard food boxes).

Do a 360-degree turn in the air while dismounting from a wolf or boar.

We spin as we jump from a boar

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must make a 360º turn (make a complete turn) after getting off a wolf or wild boar. First we must get on one of these animals by jumping on top of them, and then we must press jump twice in a row to go down and, in that same jump and before touching the ground, make a 360º turn. This will be easier the higher we have the sensitivity of the view, and if we do it from high places. We leave you a map with the locations of wolves and wild boars:

We will find wolves and wild boars at these points on the map

Stop the music in Descontrol Cavern

We shot loudspeakers in Caverna Descontrol

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must destroy a total of three speakers in Cavern Descontrol. We will find speakers throughout the area, although they do not appear on the minimap. The largest ones are in the main cavern, in the music stage area.

Rampage Cavern Location

Break the shield of opponents

We break the shield of an enemy player by shooting him

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must destroy the shields of three opponents. In other words: we must harm them, without further ado, until crack them Shields. We will probably complete this Mission playing normally. Note that in non-build modes all players will have overshield; breaking the overshield also counts as crack.

Complete the Week 7 Missions of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the Battle Pass. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the news of the new season.