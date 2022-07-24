Fortnite: Fortnite could have an upcoming collaboration with Dead By Daylight

Con Fortnite the question is no longer whether a collaboration will take place or not, but the when (of course, when we talk about possible collaborations, so stop asking for the Shrek skin). Now new information obtained both from internal sources in Epic Games as our trusted leakers seem to indicate that the next game to cross paths with the Epic Games jewel will be the horror multiplayer Dead By Daylight.

What could the collaboration between Fortnite and Dead By Daylight look like?

You have to accept it both games owe their fame to collaborations. Dead By Daylight for being the repository of the horrible fantasies of the biggest horror franchises, giving players the opportunity to play in the universes of Resident Evil, the Ring, Stranger Things and Halloween. While Fortnite has opened the doors to… well, everything that is a franchise. And even what is not. If she has shadow, she has skin.

This has made each game have relatively “little bit“original content (it’s not little, it’s just not as popular). But there are one or another aspect that allows them to make cross collaborations. In the case of Fortnite, it’s the purple flames. That is why it is said that the contribution of the battle royale would be a llama-shaped charm for horror game. While DBD will offer Meg Thomas, her main character, for a skin in Fortnite.

as reported iFireMonkey, one of the trusted leakers for Fortnite. However, he has not disclosed a date on which this could occur. However, we are about to enter the seventh month of the year. Couldn’t this be one of the many long-awaited collaborations for October, the eve of Halloween and this year’s Fortnitemares event?

What is Dead By Daylight?

For those who don’t know, this is a multiplayer for 5 players which offers a unique experience: entering a horror movie with other people. Four of the players will play victimswhile the fifth player (chosen at random) take the role of the assassin, using different powers depending on the type of monster they have chosen for the session.

Of course the “victims” are not left defenselessas they will be able to use their own abilities and the terrain they move on to defend themselves, in addition to have a wider field of visionwhile the killer has a shorter and more confused view, to balance things. If you have never played it, it’s well worth taking a look at.