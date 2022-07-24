Fortnite Chapter 3: tutorial to overcome all the challenges of Week 7 | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Now is the time to take advantage of the challenges of Fortnite. Developer Epic Games has released the quests for Week 7 of Season 3. Chapter 3 quests have plenty more to offer, from new cosmetic items to cosmetic weapons and outfits. In between, players will need to earn experience points to unlock Battle Pass gifts.

Note that the challenges and missions appear in the file system of Fortnite. You will have seven days to complete all the challenges and get the rewards in XP.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 7 Challenges

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different types of consumables in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360 degree turn in the air when dismounting from a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break the shield of opponents (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

the youtuber Perfect Score shared a tutorial with all the challenges of this week. We recommend you write down the area of ​​each challenge to do several challenges in a single game. Take advantage of this opportunity to get more XP and thus unlock the Battle Pass prizes.

