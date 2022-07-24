Fortnite Chapter 3: tutorial to overcome all the challenges of Week 4 | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

It’s time to get more experience points in Fortnite. Epic Games has shared the missions of Week 4 of Season 3. The chaos of Chapter 3 continues to entertain the public, so we leave you a guide on everything you will have to solve in the coming days.

Note that the challenges and missions appear in the file system of Fortnite with patch 21.10, the second content update of Chapter 3 Season 3. You will have seven days to complete all the challenges and get the XP rewards.

FORTNITE | Week 4 Missions

Climb a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents from a vehicle (0/250) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with an E-11 Explosive Rifle (0/15) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Knock down pine trees with a Saw Thrower (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Travel 500 meters in the torrential tunnel of Descontrol Cavern (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Plant a Reality Seed in Placid Plants or Mushroom Orchard (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Search chests or ammo boxes at OI Airship crash sites (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with shotguns (0/350) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Buy items from characters (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

the youtuber Perfect Score shared a tutorial with all the challenges of this week. We recommend you write down the area of ​​each challenge to do several challenges in a single game. Take advantage of this opportunity to get more XP and thus unlock the Battle Pass prizes.

FORTNITE | How to know the value of your account

The skins of Fortnite They are cosmetic elements that can reach several thousand dollars in specialized forums and everything always on the Internet. While some outfits can be obtained from the Epic Games Store depending on the season, some outfits will never return to Battle Royale. This is how the skins can cost a lot for collectors.

If you’ve ever wondered about the value of your account Fortnite, there is an easy way to check it. However, please note that buying or selling accounts is against the terms and conditions.

What you should do is visit fortnite.gg, which serves as a calculator for cosmetic items. Simply add the value of all cosmetic items to your account. Fortnite and the system will display the value in V-Bucks. After that, players can convert their V-Bucks to local currency to find out the value of the account.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.