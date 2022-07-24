Fortnite Chapter 3 made this character unable to use the Stormbreaker | Thor | Love and Thunder | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

To commemorate the release of the film Thor: Love and ThunderEpic Games recently released on Fortnite Gods of Thunder pack. Despite the impressive outfits and other cosmetic items, the Stormbreaker is the main talking point for the character Fishstick.

Fortnite he now has two different pickaxes from the Thor franchise: Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. The former has been in the game for a long time, but the latter is brand new and is currently the talk of the forums because no one understands why Fishtick can’t use it.

Many assumed that this was because Fishtick is not worthy of lifting the Stormbreaker. Although Marvel has not specified this condition in the films of the franchise, the followers of Fortnite they believe it is a deliberate act by Epic Games to promote the new pack.

It didn’t take long for Epic Games to address the controversy and update the game to make the Stormbreaker usable by everyone.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 7 Challenges

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different types of consumables in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360 degree turn in the air when dismounting from a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break the shield of opponents (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Fortnite It is currently playable on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Android devices. It can also be played on iOS, but from Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now.

