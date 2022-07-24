Former WWE talent assures that Vince McMahon harassed the late Ashley Massaro

Former WWE talent Paul London was interviewed on the Rene Dupree podcast and on the claimed that Vince McMahon harassed the late wrestler Ashley Massaro and gave details of how she experienced this situation during her days at the company. In 2007, she was the manager of the London and Brian Kendrick team.

“I remember, specifically, many times when I did, she cried to me because Vince (McMahon) proposed to fly on the plane with them, accompanying guys like Kevin Dunn. They told him that he had to fly on the plane with them. They always put the divas in the hotel on TV and they had been knocking on her door trying to get her to answer.”

“It’s like I’m surprised by these things that are coming out now about Vince. I haven’t looked much into it, I just prefer not to, but I’m surprised nothing has come out in the last 10 years. But it just goes to show how scared people were of that power dynamic where they’re so scared of losing their job. Plus, that says a lot about you, if you’re shielding this fucking 90-year-old corpse with a thong tan line just because he’s a billionaire. I mean, it’s like I said money changes people.”

In addition to this case, in 2006 the same Ashley Massaro would have been raped, prior to being drugged, during a tour of the company in Kuwait, in the traditional visit of the WWE and its Tribute to the Troops show, but on that occasion Vince McMahon convinced her not to report the situation to the public.

Years later, Ashley Massaro sent an email apologizing, but her attorney disputed that move with the following statement:

“She was being represented by me. She never backed out of the case, she never stopped being my client and her case is currently pending. It is not a credible statement that she sent an email refuting the case.”

WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passed away in 2019, at the age of 39, for unknown reasons, but investigations are ongoing to decipher the reasons for her death. Nevertheless, The version circulates that his death could be related to suicide by suffocation.

Ashley Massaro was in WWE for three years, being the winner of the DIva Search contest in its version of the year 2005 and ending his employment relationship with the company in July 2008.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.