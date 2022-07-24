For some it is the sentenced Opel model, for others it is a buying opportunity before it disappears

In Opel They are very clear that the future, at least on European roads, goes through SUVs. That is why the German brand has in mind to promote this type of bodywork and, in turn, eliminate models with bodies from its catalog that are no longer as successful as they were some time ago.

A very good example of this are sedans, a type of model that in the past brought great joy to the German brand but that today has ceased to have the presence in the market that it had some time ago. In fact, one of them, the Badgeis already more than sentenced.

Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport

They count from the environment of Opel that the brand has chosen to stop manufacturing it before the end of 2022, a production cessation that was designed for 2024 but that the manufacturer has decided to bring forward.

The Opel Insignia, a sentenced model that is also an opportunity

That is why, now that it is known that it is a sentenced model, many see a more than interesting opportunity to get hold of a model that is presented as a perfect alternative for those who do not want to know anything about an SUV.

And it is that, as we can see in quecochemecompro.esthe current offer of this model comes with a discount of my more or less than 8,298 euros for the access version of this Grand Sport badge. In this way, the access version of this German sedan has a starting price of just over €34,000, a very attractive price considering its characteristics.

Vauxhall Insignia

Among other things because, as much as it is the simplest version, this Insignia has a 174-horsepower diesel engine as well as a very complete and well-equipped standard equipment. A very good opportunity to get hold of a model that, unfortunately for many, already has an expiration date.