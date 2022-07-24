first trailer and new details on the Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off series

Marvel Studios has unveiled news on the new MCU project, I Am Groot, that is the spin-off of The Guardians of the Galaxy dedicated to the nice Groot. During the San Diego Comic-Con of 2022, in fact, the American giant showed the first trailer of this nice series of shorts that will be set shortly before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The series will clearly be very childish, so much so that one of the creators of the series was inspired by his own 3-year-old child to develop the characterization of the character. “I have a three-year-old son, so there’s a lot of inspiration. Groot is a bit like him “Kirsten Lepore said. “We recorded Vin Diesel for Groot’s vocals and I’ll tell you, we also have a fantastic performance from Bradley Cooper. There will be familiar faces and places ”.

Yes, in the original version of the TV series, the good Vin Diesel will return to dub the cute little tree. During the panel, the first, full episode of I Am Groot titled “Groot Takes a Bath” was shown, where the friendly Guardian takes repeated baths in order to grow new leaves. His excessive optimism will annoy a nearby bird not a little. As mentioned, in fact, we are dealing with a very childish series.

I Am Groot will be released on Disney + on August 10 with the first 5 episodes, the rest will come later. Meanwhile, remember that James Gunn has finished filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

