Final score: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, ​​summary, goal and result of the friendly Spanish Clasico in Las Vegas

Live score: Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | friendly matches

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 90+2 | IT’S OVER! Barcelona takes the victory by the minimum, thanks to a great goal from Raphinha. Madrid did not find the key and left Las Vegas defeated. HERE the chronicle of the encounter.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 90+1 | Now Dembl is cheering from outside the area! The French receives, cuts and shoots. The ball is deflected, there will be a corner.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 90+1 | Dest’s kick that Courtois hits the corner. The referee indicates that two minutes will be added.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 90 | It goes to Mariano! Good triangulation by Madrid on the left, service to the area where the striker attempts the header. His shot was not good, he went wide.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 88 | Courtois in the background! Dembl receives on the right of the area and hits a cross shoe that covers the merengue goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 76 | Fixed tactical play for the culs. Center from the left towards the second post, where Piqu tries to recenter. The danger ends in the hands of Courtois.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 74 | The boos every time Piqu touches the ball are deafening. There is no good reception for the Spanish defender.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 72 | Sorry Kessy! Sergi lifts his face and attends to 19, who shoots from the right down. He wanted to place the ball but it went almost to the center, where Courtois contained lying down.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 70 | More and more changes, now from the whites. Vinicius, Lucas Vzquez and Rodrygo leave, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Daz and Ordiozola enter.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 64 | They ask for a penalty in favor of Barcelona! Lucas Vzquez fails to get the ball down in a good way, Memphis Depay steals and is shot down by the Spanish winger, who is booked. The referee marks the infraction, free throw.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 62 | Xavi responds with several adjustments. Goodbye to ter Stegen, Eric, Araujo, Busquets, Pedri and Raphinha; Iaki Pea, S. Roberto, Piqu, Dest, Nico and Memphis Depay enter.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 61 | New movement of whites. To the field Jess Vallejo, who occupies the site of Militao.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 59 | Close Asensio! Good combination of the meringues that culminates with a right hand from the Spaniard, on one side of the goal.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 46 | A new yellow card is for Busquets for an iron on the recently entered, Luka Modric. There are already three warnings.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 46 | We have six changes by Carlo Ancelotti. Alaba, Rdiger, Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni and Hazard leave, Nacho Fernández, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio enter.

There are five modifications for the Blaugranas, O. Dembl, Aubameyang, Balde, Kessie and F. De Jong enter, Ansu Fati, Lewandowski, Christensen, Jordi Alba, Gavi leave.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Minimum 45+1 | TO REST! The first 45 minutes were gone, Barcelona has a minimal advantage thanks to a great goal from Raphinha.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Minimum 45+1 | One minute has been added. Free kick taken by David Alaba, the ball ends up in the stands.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 43 | And the mood lights up! There are pushes between footballers of the two teams. Jordi Alba’s sweep and a previous one by Busquets that failed to bring down Vini ended up heating things up.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 43 | We have the second yellow of the match, it’s for Jordi Alba for a late tackle on Vincius Jr. The Brazilian had already removed more than two on the way.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 41 | Fede Valverde shoots from the right in the crescent. The Uruguayan’s attempt passes far from the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 38 | Vincius Jr. with the individual in the left sector of the area, hooks, removes a man and then shoots without success.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 34 | We have the first yellow card of the game, it’s for Andreas Christensen for putting Hazard down in midfield.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 34 | Once again Lewandowski is animated with the minimum of space. Robert’s shot that finds a rival before reaching the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 32 | NEAR LEWANDOWSKI! Raphinha puts in a powerful low center for the Pole, who shoots with first intention. The shot was labeled as a goal; however, a merengue defender is crossed.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 31 | Ball leaked from the left, looking for Ansu Fati for speed. Good start from Courtois to stop the danger. We already missed the first half hour of the game.

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | Min 27 | GOOOOOOOOOL, BARCELONA’S GREAT GOAL!! Militao’s error at the start, Raphinha takes advantage and hangs it at an angle with her left foot. The left shot is impossible for Courtois.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 26 | Rdiger tries with a shot that goes to the side. The German started from the left side, went into the center and shot from the right without direction to the goal.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 20 | SORRY ANSU FATI! Tremendous mistake by Camavinga, who loses the ball in his own area. Pedri takes advantage and gives in to Ansu, who fails with his left foot in front of the goal. The ball goes to the side of the merengue goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 17 | TO THE POST! Fede Valverde bursts the post with a violent right hand from outside the area. The Uruguayan takes advantage of a rebound from the defense to the center and signs the most dangerous to date.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | min 15 | The box which presses from the exit to Madrid, which cannot put together the action in a comfortable way.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 11 | Lewandowski’s first! The Pole wins in half court and escapes by speed, enters the area and hits a right hand that Courtois sends to the corner.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 9 | Raphinha appears from the right sector, faces and tries to get rid of Rdiger, but the Madrid defender wins by length.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 2 | Lewandowski’s first offense. The Pole goes down in midfield to Camavinga.

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona | Min 1 | NOW PLAYING IN LAS VEGAS! Real Madrid moves from the feet of Eden Hazard. Another edition of El Clsico is disputed.

9:55 p.m. | Both teams are ready to take to the field of play. Lewandowski ready for his debut, wearing number 12.

9:45 p.m. | The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona were measured last March, during matchday 29 of LaLiga. The result finished 0-4 in favor of the cul team, which ended a streak of five games without defeating the merengues in the local tournament.

9:35 p.m. | Warm-ups begin! Like the previous works of the meringue players. We’re less than a half hour from kick-off in Las Vegas.

9:25 p.m. | Be careful, the goal man will not be on the other side. Real Madrid do not have Karim Benzema, who just joined the preseason and not be available. Nor will Dani Carvajal have minutes, who did not make the trip to Las Vegas due to an ankle injury during training last Thursday.

9:15 p.m. | Surely all the spotlights will be on Lewandowski, new Blaugrana striker and who has just scored 50 goals in his last season as a Bayern Munich player. The Pole was officially announced as a Barcelona player a week ago.

Barcelona lineup

9:05 p.m. | We go with the eleven of Barcelona… WITH LEWANDOWSKI’S DEBUT! The Blaugranas go with: Marc-Andr ter Stegen, Ronald Arajo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garca, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid line-up

9:00 p.m. | We have the eleven of Madrid ready! The meringues will take the field with: Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Antonio Rdiger, Lucas Vzquez, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurlien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Vincius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to star in a new edition in The Classic. Welcome and welcome to MARCA Claro minute by minute! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the friendly match to be held in Las Vegas, in the U.S. The game will start at 10 pm (Central Mexico time).

The venue tonight will be the Allegiant Stadium, venue with capacity for 65 thousand spectators and which was inaugurated in July 2020. In the NFL it is the home of the Raiders.