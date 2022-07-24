“Feel at ease” Know what Intimate Aesthetic Medicine consists of

The doctor Anna Hernandez Morales explained what the Intimate Aesthetic Medicine; he assured that it does not hurt nor is it needed repose.

The professional in Aesthetic Medicine, Ana Hernández Morales, who is the founder of “CREÍ and G Clinic” which is the only clinic in Mexico that is specialized in aesthetics and female and male comprehensive genital rejuvenation, explained what Intimate Aesthetic Medicine consists of.

In an interview for Diario 24 Horas, the graduate of the Medical Surgeon career at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), commented that it is a branch of Aesthetic Medicine that is focused exclusively on the female and male genitalia to give them greater visual harmony.

It is also responsible for giving the tissues the proper function so that they continue to work correctly despite the passing of the years, and also prevents the consequences of age, which are:

“Urinary incontinence, vaginal dryness, discomfort when having sex, sagging lips and in men it is a lack of erection, ejaculation control and the penis thins with age,” he explained.

The doctor stressed that most people approach this branch to be able to feel comfortable with themselves:

“Don’t be embarrassed to turn on the light, let your partner see you, come closer and secondly to have sexual pleasure for them and for their partner,” he clarified.

Intimate Aesthetic Medicine is only five years old when it began to become more popular in other parts of the world, but in Mexico it had its peak during this 2022, according to Hernández.

“I started with this in 2019 and they still saw us as crazy, as well as: why do they do that? That what?” she added.

The specialist indicated that within this branch there are various treatments; in the cosmetic grade patients can find the Spa. In the non-invasive category, lasers, energy devices such as radiofrequency and some injectables are used, while in those of a surgical nature, a plastic surgeon or gynecologist who is an expert in the area is needed:

“The purpose of this is to make it look good, but the main focus is that the patient prevents premature sexual and genital aging so that he can have an active and better quality sexual life when he reaches old age,” he emphasized.

non-invasive treatments

The expert in cosmetic-grade treatments pointed out that they are called “non-invasive” because patients do not require anesthesia, rest, disability and leave the clinic doing their daily lives normally.

Later, he revealed which are the most “top” processes that he performs in his clinic:

Rehabilitation of the pelvic muscles: this consists of toning all these muscles to have more intense orgasms and prevent or treat urinary incontinence:

“They sit on a device with clothes and everything and walk out of here doing whatever they want,” he said.

Laser hair removal: it is carried out to give aesthetics to the pubic hair and said that it can be done with a design or “bald”, it all depends on how the patient wants it; this process does not hurt, she assured.

Vaginal narrowing and lubrication: this is done with a laser that goes inside the channels of the vaginal wall; He clarified that patients also go out doing their lives normally.

Whitening of the genitals and anus: this can be done with laser or peeling and is accompanied by support creams at home; no need to rest either.

“Many patients take advantage of their lunch break from work to come to do the treatments, before going to a party, on vacation, they don’t need rest, it doesn’t hurt and it doesn’t interfere with their day-to-day activities,” he confessed.

Regarding this, he revealed that the process that women request the most is the narrowing of the vaginal walls and lubrication, while men request more the treatment of penis thickening with hyaluronic acid.

Age in these treatments is subjective

Dr. Ana emphasized that Intimate Aesthetic Medicine treatments can be applied to people of any age, however, by law they cannot serve patients under 18 years of age.

“There is no maximum age, that is very subjective, I have 70-year-old patients who look like they are 40 and take great care of themselves,” he explained.

In the same way, he stressed that patients who already have diabetes, hypertension, do not walk or see or have had heart attacks, these processes will not give them good results because their body is already deteriorated.

“It does not depend on age, but on the quality of life and habits of each person,” he said.

Care and recommendations

According to the specialist, the care that patients should have after most of these treatments is that: they should not be exposed to direct sunlight on the skin that was worked on because it can stain and in some of these processes it is requested have sexual abstinence for one or two days.

Finally, he asked to promote prevention in patients over 25 years of age because at that age they begin to lose collagen.

It also recommended that young people of this age begin to take care of intimate skin care, hair removal and basic skin care and until the age of 35 or 40 undergo some of the treatments mentioned above to prevent premature genital and sexual aging.

“Prevention is the most important thing, it is cheaper, it is less painful and you have better results throughout your life”, he concluded.

KA

Related