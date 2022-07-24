F1 2022 live: French Grand Prix 2022 live: Formula 1 car race result live online

Grand Prix LIVE | French GP 2022 F1 – Paul Ricard

Lap 53/53: IT’S OVER! Verstappen wins the French Czech GP Prez is very close and finishes fourth. Mercedes makes it 2-3 with Hamilton and Russell.

Lap 52/53: The possibilities for Prez look very complicated. Russell looks like he has the podium in his bag.

Green flag and Russell beats Checo



Lap 51/53: Russell surprises Checo in the relaunch and takes third place. The Mexican is half a second away.

Virtual safety car

Lap 50/53: Zhou’s car stays between sector 1 and 2. There is a virtual safety car. No one enter the pits.

Lap 49/53: Hamilton is already assured of second place, barring a catastrophe. Verstappen is heading to extend his great dominance for the title.

Lap 47/53: Russell does not give up and after indications from his team presses Checo Prez at the end of the competition. The Mexican focuses on keeping his place.

Czech Prez will not be investigated

Lap 46/53: The FIA ​​announces that there is no investigation after the contact between Checo Pérez and Russell.

Lap 45/53: Carlos Sainz is seventh after entering the pits, Checo is third.

Lap 43/53: There was a touch between Russell and Prez. The Mexican left the track and had trouble getting back but kept his place. He could have a penalty on the Red Bull but there has been no investigation yet.

Lap 42/53: UFFFF! Sainz overtakes Checo Prez after an impressive duel. They almost hit each other a couple of times. Still the Spanish has a five second penalty.

Lap 40/53: Prez keeps Carlos Sainz at bay. The Spaniard assures that he has difficulties to overcome it.

Yellow flag after accident with Latifi

Lap 38/53: UFFFFFF! Play with Latifi and Williams does a spin. But he is back and there was hardly a yellow flag.

Lap 37/53: Sainz attacks Czech Prez. The Mexican ends and tries to keep third place. Spanish is in DRS range.

Lap 35/53: Checo Pérez is 1.7 seconds behind Hamilton and Sainz puts pressure on the Mexican by approaching 1.1 seconds. Resist the cover?

Lap 33/53: On the other hand, at the bottom Latifi and Gasl are fighting for 15th place. Magnussen (14) has a slight advantage over them with 1.4 seconds.

Lap 31/53: Be careful, Carlos Sain is already stalking Checo Prez after beating Russell. The Spaniard wants a podium in a solid race that he has given.

Lap 29/53: Very strategic duel for now in Red Bull. Verstappen has no major problems maintaining the lead, while Pérez is now trying to keep the tires a little.

Carlos Sainz is penalized 5 seconds

Lap 27/53: The Spaniard was penalized by 5 seconds due to the incident in the pits with Albon during the safety car.

Lap 25/53: Checo cuts the difference with Hamilton and is one second away from second place.

Lap 22/53: Charles Leclerc is already in the paddock after suffering an accident. The Ferrari driver is doing well.

Lap 22/53: Carlos Sainz overtakes Fernando Alonso and is fifth.

The race is relaunched in France

Lap 21/53: The race is relaunched and Verstappen is in the lead after Hamilton and Checo Prez pitted during the safety car.

Tsunoda is out due to car damage

Lap 20/53: The Japanese driver is also out of the race due to damage to the car. Alpha Tauri is left without a car.

Lap 19/53: The Monegasque lost the car after a spin. The very frustrated Ferrari driver is heard on the radio.

Safety car and Leclerc is out

Lap 18/53: TERRIBLE! Safety car in the race after Leclerc left and crashed into the barrier. Hamilton is leader.

Max Verstappen enters the pits

Lap 16/53: Verstappen makes his first stop and finishes up to seventh place. They changed the rims for hard tires in 24 seconds. Hamilton is second and Prez, third.

Lap 15/53: After 15 laps, Verstappen remains 1.6 seconds behind Leclerc. Prez is up to three seconds behind Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz enters the points zone

Lap 14/53: The Spanish pilot recovers positions after starting at the bottom. Sainz is already tenth in what has been a great start.

Lap 11/53: Verstappen stays close but is not enough to pass Leclerc. Both drivers are taking care of the tires in these laps.

Lap 09/53: Checo, who adds a couple of warnings, for now is dedicated to conserving his tires. Until now he has not been able to recover the position that Verstappen took from him.

Esteban Ocon penalized after incident



Lap 08/53: Ocon was penalized 5 seconds due to the accident with Tsunoda.

Lap 06/53: UFFFFFF! Verstappen attacks from the outside but Leclerc does not lose the rope. The Monegasque remains the leader.

Lap 05/53: The Red Bulls lie in wait for their rivals at the start of the competition. Prez has the multichampion a stone’s throw away.

Lap 03/53: Verstappen pressures Leclerc. Prez gets to little more than half a second.

Yellow flag

Lap 01/53: There was a yellow flag after a touch from Tsunoda. The Japanese falls to the last place. Before a great start of Alonso who is fifth.

THE FRENCH GP STARTS!



Lap 01/53: AWESOME! Hamilton comes alive and wins the position over Checo Prez. Leclerc retains the position.

The formation lap begins at Paul Ricard. This is Hamilton’s 300th race.

Everything ready at Circuit Paul Ricard



7:57 a.m. | Under intense heat, the French Grand Prix will start shortly…

Where does Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez start for the French GP?

07:55 a.m. | Czech Prez long in third place on the grid. He will be on the second row alongside Lewis Hamilton. During the start of the Austrian GP, ​​the Mexican had a bad time but he hopes that today luck will be on his side.

Matthew McConaughey, the luxury guest at the French GP

07:45 a.m. | Actor Matthew McConaughey arrived at Formula 1 to watch today’s race at Paul Ricard. Ace captured the official account of his presence.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates 300 races in Formula 1

07:30 a.m. | Today Lewis Hamilton is celebrating because he reaches 300 races in Formula 1. The seven-time Formula 1 champion will start in fourth place and in line with Checo Pérez. Will I be able to celebrate with a podium this day?

Czech Prez, in search of regaining ground in the championship

07:22 a.m. | Checo Prez arrives in third place for the drivers’ championship and with the desire to recover ground after not having added in Austria. The Mexican made an important advance during qualifying on Saturday and today he has a chance of getting on the podium. He though he knows strategy to be key.

Good morning everyone and welcome to the French Grand Prix. Today Charles Leclerc wants to continue closing the gap in the championship fight, while Max Verstappen and Red Bull have the chance to catch the Monegasque at the start.

Track conditions were a major challenge at Qualy, but the pilots managed to position themselves in a great way. So an exciting competition is expected.

Carlos Sainz has a litmus test as changes to the power unit saw him start at the bottom of the grid. The Spaniard comes from the bitter taste of not scoring points in Austria because the car caught fire, but he trusts the strategy that would involve hard tires.

So don’t miss the fourth edition of the Grand Prix at Paul Ricard for MARCA Claro.