Exit of Chris Pratt, son Jack, daughter Lyla and Katherine Schwarzenegger – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pratt is a super famous movie star who plays the lead role in both the Guardians of the Galaxy Y jurassic world franchises, but his favorite role seems to be that of the beloved father! The Morning Idol beauty was recently spotted out with her son. James9 years old and her daughter lyla1, for a fun day at the Los Angeles Farmers Market on Sunday, July 24. Chris’s wife katherine schwarzeneggerwith whom the star recently welcomed her second child, a daughter Heloisewas also in the game!

More about Chris Pratt

Dressed in a casual hoodie and joggers ensemble, Chris showed off his muscular figure during the outing. He completed the sporty look with a baseball cap and a new pair of sneakers. Jack, who Chris shares with his ex ana farisHe looked adorable as he walked alongside his proud dad. Meanwhile, Katherine, keeping a cool head in a Led Zeppelin T-shirt, took turns with Chris holding Lyla in her arms.

The launch comes almost a month after the gorgeous couple shared the first photos of their new bundle of joy. When Eloise was born in May, the couple took to Instagram to break the exciting news to the world. “We are delighted to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Chris wrote. “Mom and baby are fine. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second baby in December 2021. Before the pregnancy announcement, Chris admitted that he wanted to have a big family. “I would like to have more, whatever the man upstairs can provide,” she said. me! New burst of the day in July 2021. “We will. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about it, but my plan is, let’s go.

In August 2020, the happy couple welcomed Lyla, who arrived almost a year after marrying in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The actor’s son, Jack, as well as his family and friends, were present at the ceremony.