Enjoy an afternoon of movies and your favorite sweets

Prepare the popcorn and go for your favorite sweets, we share our top five movies to enjoy at home.





Courtesy | Watching a series or movies is a perfect plan for the whole family



Goodbye to work and hello to the holidays, you can finally sit on the couch to rest without remorse while watching your favorite movies.

The best thing about home theater is that you can choose the time you like the most and watch movies from different streaming platforms, which expands your list of options.

Get your popcorn ready, at PRIMICIA Comercial we share with you our top five movies of 2022 that will surely catch you:

comedy afternoon

such for which

It is a romantic comedy directed by Stuart McDonald with Victoria Justice and Adam Demos as the leads.

Filled with rural settings, a successful wine company executive quits her job to create her own wine distributor.

To win over her new client, she will work in a sheep farm, where she is struck by the charms of a local.

at my height 2

In the first installment we met Jodi (Ava Michelle) as the tallest girl in high school.

Now, he will fulfill his dream of having the leading role in the school musical, but the pressure will make his confidence go away.

Claw

Leading the top 10 on Netflix, Claw is a film starring Adam Sandler and co-produced by LeBron James.

The plot shows us an NBA scout and an underrated player in search of success.

family movies

sea ​​monster

Chris Williams, director of Moana, now presents an exciting animated comedy perfect for family viewing.

A young man teams up with a legendary monster hunter to pursue a mythical creature, to his surprise he finds friendship where he least expected it.

Net

The animated feature film directed by Domee Shi revolves around Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being obedient and the chaos of adolescence.

Something very unexpected happens every time Mei gets too excited.

What other movie would you include on the list?