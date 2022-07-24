«Elvis» and the biographies in tributes to the glories of music

Movies about musicians, which are not always entirely “musical,” have been a thing of the past through the years. The attractiveness of the figures they represent are a powerful incentive for producers, directors and also for the public. It is the case of “Elvis”, the new film about the so-called “King of rock and roll”.

It arrived in theaters in Argentina on July 14, three weeks after its premiere in the United States and its run at the Cannes Film Festival. From August 8 it will be available on the HBO Max platform.

It is a film, like so many others, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. ANDHe began filming in January 2020 and had to stop it in March. Tom Hanks, who plays Tom Parker (Presley’s historical manager), was infected during filming. In September it was resumed and, in the first instance, it was going to be released in October 2021, but Warner postponed it for this year, as with most of its productions.

“Elvis” is not a traditional biopic. It is not strictly tied to narrating the life of the singer but it focuses more on its most luminous and spectacular side, the one that made it a myth.

It is directed by the Australian Baz Luhrmanresponsible for the version of “Romeo and Juliet” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as protagonists, “Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby”, among others.





Owner of a defined and recognizable style, his filmography is characterized by frenetic montages, colorful photography and soundtracks in preponderant roles for the story.

To play Elvis, Luhrmann had several actors in mind such as Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Harry Styles but finally he leaned towards the 30-year-old Californian, Austin Butler.

Physically similar, it generates a magnetism according to that of Presley in his years of explosion. Butler began his career as a teenager with roles in teen series. such as “Zoey 101”, “Hannah Montana” and “iCarly”.

One of his most recognized roles was in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, where he plays “Tex”, a member of the infamous Manson Clan. Butler sings the songs from the film and his voice was mixed with Presley’s original on some of the songs.

“Elvis” is one of the many cases of films about musicians, a recurrent subgenre and with several recent examples.

Elvis already had his movie

The fruitful partnership between John Carpenter and Kurt Russell It started in 1979 with “Elvis”, a television movie that premiered on the ABC channel.

The director came from having a huge success with “Halloween” and this was his second telefilm after “Someone’s Watching Me!” from the previous year.





This version of Elvis focuses on his return to the stage in Las Vegas in 1969, after 9 years without live recitals. From that point, key moments of the singer’s previous life are reviewed and how he became a music star. Although it was shot for the small screen, it had a limited theatrical release.

It was Russell’s first collaboration with Carpenter.. They then did “The Thing: The Enigma of Another World”, “Escape from New York”, “Rescue in Chinatown” and “Escape from Los Angeles” together.

“Ray”, the hard story of genius

Ray Charles Robinson became blind at the age of 7 and at 30 he was already one of the most recognized musicians in the world. He was a pioneer in the blues, R&B and gospel genres, with an incredible talent behind the piano despite his disability.

In 2004, his life was brought to the big screen in “Ray”, film directed by Taylor Hackford (“Midnight Sun” and “Proof of Life”).

For the leading role, the chosen one was Jamie Foxxwho prepared for the role for a long time and gained wide acclaim for her performance.





The actor managed accurately personify each gesture of the artist and even held several meetings with him to closely study his movements.

Charles passed away in 2004, the same year the film was released. Jamie Foxx won the Oscar for best actor and the tape also won the statuette for best sound.

“Ray” is a biopic that reviews the ascending musical career of the characterhis addictions, his extramarital relationships, his controversies with orthodox religious for playing gospel songs with popular lyrics and with the confrontation with the state of Georgia for racial segregation.





Johnny and June, a couple of talents

In the year 2005, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon brought Johnny Cash and June Carter to life. mythical couple in the history of music in “Johnny & June: passion and madness”.

Under the direction of James Mangold (“Cop Land”, “Logan”, “Ford vs Ferarri”), the film portrays Cash’s troubled relationship with his father, his drug addictions and how June helped him get his life back on track on and off the stage.

The chemistry between the two and the twists and turns in their relationship were well represented by the pair of leading actors: Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Whitherspoon. Both shine in their roles and she won the Oscar for best actress.





“Bohemian Rhapsody”, the life of Freddie Mercury

One of the best-known musical biographies of recent years is “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the film about the life of the legendary Freddie Mercury, singer of Queen, with one of the most prodigious voices in history.

It was released in 2018, with some delays due to the change of director. Bryan Singer filmed much of the scenes but the work was completed by Dexter Fletcher. Singer was displaced due to “bad behavior on set” and a strained relationship with the lead, Rami Maleck.

The film is a fairly traditional biopic, which it shines more in the musical moments than in the emotional ones that refer to the personal life of the singer. A clear example is the final section, in a plot that is diluted but picks up in the recreation of the Queen’s historic concert at Wembley as part of Live Aid in 1985.





Malek managed to reflect the essence of Mercury and won an Oscar for his performance. The one who lent the voice was the Canadian Marc Martel, with a record very similar to that of Freddie. The film also won in the editing and both sound categories.

Although much of the band’s journey and springboard to fame is shown on screen, the plot focuses on Mercury. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was a box office success and grossed over $900 million worldwide. It was the sixth most viewed of that year.





«Rocketman» and a washed face Elton John

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman from Paramount Pictures.

In 2019, a year after the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Attempts were made to replicate the formula with the Elton John biopic entitled “Rocketman.”

The film goes deeper with the character’s addictions and conflicts and also includes more songs under the rules of the musical genre. Being less traditional, it also generated fewer followers than Mercury’s, regardless of the popularity of each one.





Taron Egerton put himself in Elton’s skin and also sang the songs that appear in the film. Despite his strenuous performance, he was not nominated for an Oscar. Equal won a Golden Globe, as best actor in a comedy or musical. The director was Dexter Fletcher, the same one who completed the work of Bryan Singer in “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Although his success was less than that of Freddie Mercury, It had a good run through theaters with almost 200 million dollars in revenue.







