Eiza González will work with Meryl Streep in the series Extrapolations

Eiza Gonzalez is unstoppable. After appearing in the blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong and announce the next premiere of ambulancethe beautiful Mexican actress added another interesting credit to her list of projects: the series Extrapolations. This is all we know about it.

Eiza González will star in the series Extrapolations

This week, the streaming platform Apple TV + announced the production of the series Extrapolationsthe new project of Scott Z Burnsthe famous writer behind the controversial film contagion.





The series, which had paused its production due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will analyze the consequences that global warming has left on the behavior of society, from the personal to the collective.

for the production of Extrapolations a great cast is contemplated, headed by Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker and the Oscar winner, Marion Cotillard.

Also, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, meryl streep, Sienna Miller, David Schwimmer, Daveed Diggs Y Tahar Rahim They will contribute their talent in special appearances.

The series is expected to start filming in early 2022, with a view to premiering at the end of that year.

What series has Eiza González starred in?

Although the note aroused the fury of all those who have followed the path of Eiza Gonzalezit is valid to remember that Extrapolations It will not be the first series that the Mexican leads.

After arriving in Hollywood to expand her career, the also star of lol, once upon a time captivated viewers in Hollywood with his work on From Dusk Till Dawnwhere he returned to the iconic character that Salma Hayek He played in the 1996 cult film of the same name.

It was recently said that Eiza will also star in the series. The Three-Body Problemwhere I would share credits with Benedict Wong Y Liam Cunningham. However, this information has not been confirmed.