Drake wins £ 3 million after extraordinary double bet on UFC stars Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett and vows to buy him Rolexes

SUPERSTAR musician Drake has won over £ 3 MILLION at UFC London after his support Molly McCann And Paddy Pimblett to win their battles.

The 35-year-old Canadian rapper has staked just over £ 1.9m on a double bet for the Scouse duo coming out on top of the octagon.

3

3

McCann, 32, won with a stunning spin elbow knockout over Hannah Goldy.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Pimblett introduced Jordan Leavitt at a noisy O2 Arena.

The wins gave Drake a whopping $ 3.7 million (£ 3.1 million) after his ($ 2.3 million) £ 2 million stake.

And the Grammy-winning recording artist took her Instagram story to showcase her winnings.

He titled his betting receipt post “A scousers parlay,” while he labeled the crypto betting platform Stake.

In a separate story Drake vowed to buy Rolex watches for both Pimblett and McCann.

The music star will use his winnings to gift the couple a new elegant watch after they help him place a bet.

Drake wrote on his account: “Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy”.

Toronto native Drake who recently spent a luxury vacation in St. Tropez is no stranger to high stakes betting, especially UFC.

Earlier this month he staked $ 1 million (£ 833k) on Israel Adesanya to beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Adesanya won the match and Pimblett and McCann’s victories mean that the famous “Drake Curse” may finally be over.

Drizzy is known for publicly supporting sports stars, only to make them lose on their next appearance.

Justin Gaethje fell victim to this after Drake put £ 346k on him to beat Charles Oliveira in May – and then he lost.

Jorge Masvidal was also impressed in March when Drake bet a whopping $ 275k (£ 229k) bet on him to win his grudge match with Colby Covington, which he also lost.