Discover the cast of the new Ryan Gosling movie

The Gray Man or the invisible agent as it was translated for Latin America, is one of the new releases of Netflix that is revolutionizing the discussion in social networksby directed by the russo brothersthis action-thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat with one of the most incredible casts of recent times accompanying the actor Ryan Goslingdiscover who appears in this new film.

The Gray Man:

Based on the novel of the same name, Netflix presents us with one of the suspense movies that are giving the most talk on social networks, in this new adventure of the actor Ryan Gosling tells us the impressive story of a mercenary who is recruited by the CIA for a very important mission until things change after a while.

Wrapped in a gripping, suspenseful intrigue, Gosling has given quite a bit to talk about on social media, as the film stands out for its action-packed scenes and all the emotion that will keep you on the edge of your seat as you try to solve the unfolding mystery. along the movie Directed by the Russo brothers, the same ones who were in charge of bringing the epic Avengers: End Game to reality.

Cast of The Gray Man:

Something that has undoubtedly raised the popularity of this movie are the actors who stand out for their work and accompany Ryan Gosling in this mysterious feature film, that’s why we tell you who is who in the new Netflix production:

Ryan Gosling

Dhanush

Anne of Arms

Chris Evans

Rege Jean Page

Julia Butters

These are some of the actors who participate in the new installment, on the one hand, we have Gosling in the leading role and Chris Evans on this occasion plays with the perception of a villain who will guide us in the chase, the honorable mention goes to Ana de Armas who has already been singled out multiple times on social networks for her spectacular performance in this film.

The Gray Man is already on Netflix so you can watch it from the comfort of your home, enjoy this movie and if you’re looking for more recommendations, don’t forget to visit our entertainment section where you’ll find the best series and movies as well as lots of information curious.