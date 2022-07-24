Director of The Last of Us rules out collaboration with Fortnite

Given the latest rumors of a possible collaboration, Neil Druckmann did not hesitate to deny any kind of relationship.

It is no mystery that Epic Games loves doing collaborations in his games and that has become the main form of income for free titles like Fortnite, Rocket League or, more recently, Fall Guys.

Rumors and information are constantly emerging from leakers and data miners about upcoming collaborations for these games. However, the most recent announcement of Fortnite x The Last of Us is a complete farce.

It was Neil Druckman who confirmed that the rumors shared by the data miner ShiinaBR, who generally have reliable information, are not real at all.

“I love Fortnite, but there are no plans for this. False rumor”, Druckmann bluntly assured on his personal Twitter account, making it clear that there will be no type of collaboration between the franchise that he himself has created and of which he is the director, with the Epic video game.

ShiinaBR’s comments on the Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration were as follows according to their sources:

• There will be Ellie & Joel skins

• The launch would be in September

• The collaboration has been several months in development

It’s a shame that we don’t see a collaboration between these two worlds, especially since it would have been useful to promote the new remaster for PS5 of The Last of Usbut according to Neil Druckmann, this will not happen.