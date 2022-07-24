Did you know that Bill Clinton is vegan? Learn here what other celebrities have stopped eating meat

At the beginning of July the new film of the Marvel world was released “Thor: Love and Thunder”film more than expected by fans of this saga.

Also, in addition to seeing the protagonist, Chris Hemsworthwe were also able to witness the great performance of Natalie Portmann, actress that we have been able to observe in the movies of this superhero.

However, one of the things that most caught the attention of this latest production, in addition to the story, was a fact in which both actors were involved.

Natalie Portman, in an interview for Capital FM, revealed that her scene partner decided not to eat meat before kissing her, since she follows a diet that does not contain any animals.

“The day we had the kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.”commented in the interview and later added that “He eats meat like every half hour. That was so considerate… That’s not something that makes me angry or worried, but he was just being considerate. He’s a very nice person.”

In this line, the interpreter of Matilda in “The Perfect Assassin”, has been a vegetarian since she was nine years old and then, as time went on, she decided to go vegan, which is why she belongs to the group of Hollywood celebrities who have chosen to change their diet and not eat any food that has animal ingredients.

Who are vegans and why?

Next, we will show you some names of actors and actresses who decided to change their diet to a vegan one:

Natalie Portman: The actress since she was a child who has been attracted to defending the animal rights cause and, furthermore, her struggle has been so great that she produced the documentary Eating Animals, in which he denounced the practices of intensive farming. “Caring about what we do, putting effort into the food we grow and being mindful of what we put into our bodies,” Portman explained.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara: The photograph in which they both went to celebrate eating a vegan hamburger after the Joker’s interpreter won the Oscar, went viral in a matter of minutes, in addition to applauding their decision to both decide to follow this food diet.

For years they have decided to choose not to eat anything that has any animal ingredients and have always expressed their opinion before the meat industry.

In fact, the two have been behind different jobs reporting on this lifestyle. Rooney, for one, launched a vegan fashion line alongside her friend Sara Schloat in 2018 called Hiraeth.. And on the otherJoaquin was the narrator of the documentary Earthlings, a production that recounts aspects of this same theme.

Bill Clinton: The former president of the United States, Due to heart problems, for which he has had to undergo surgery several times, he had to change his diet to a vegan one, thus giving up meat, eggs and dairy. In an interview he gave to an American media outlet in 2013, he explained that “he was a high-risk person and he didn’t want to do any more nonsense. He wanted to be able to live to be a grandfather. So I decided to go for a diet that would maximize my chances of survival in the long run.”

Billie Ellish: “Once you know it, it is difficult to go back”, commented the singer when she saw the practices that are lived in the meat and dairy industries, she decided to immediately change her diet. Also, for an interview with Vogue magazine, she commented that “I can’t know what’s going on in the animal world and not do anything about it.”

Benedict Cumberbatch: As we know, this actor is the one who gives life to Doctor Strange in the Marvel world and due to this work, he explained that in order to develop this character well, he didn’t need anything other than his plant-based diet.

Ariana Grande: In 2013, the singer informed her followers through her Twitter account that she had become “100% vegan.” In fact, for an interview she had with the British newspaper The Mirror, she expressed that “I strongly believe that a plant-based diet can lengthen your life expectancy and make you a happier person.”

Zack Efron: In a conversation he had with Teen Vogue magazine, he revealed that when he is 50 or 60 years old, he would like to do the same activities that he can do today, so he explained that “I have been experimenting with a purely vegan diet for years and it has completely changed the way my body works. The way I digest food, the way I sleep… It’s been brilliant.”

