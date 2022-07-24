David Luiz cut short Jiménez’s career, now karma comes to him thanks to FIFA

Karma got to David Luiz; now even FIFA takes action on the matter

July 24, 2022 2:50 p.m.

David Luiz is remembered in Mexican soccer as Raúl Jiménez’s aggressor in 2019, where he caused an injury that almost cost the Mexican striker his life and he has just begun to recover from this tragic moment.

But now fate would charge the Brazilian David Luiz like other players who have customarily made the aerial game one of the deadliest moments in modern football.

In England, FIFA has allowed a test to prevent headers from stopping in modern football, something that will revolutionize the rules of football, especially since as a result of Raúl Jiménez’s injury, concussion protocols were created and that FIFA hopes to avoid them by future.

Karma came to David Luiz

Not only because of Raúl Jiménez’s injury, but also because of the consequences that David Luiz is leaving has become the scapegoat for the English Football Association (FA), to carry out studies on how to avoid headers in football, according to The Athletic . The tests will begin in the U12 of England and after the results, FIFA could order the regulation changes in all the leagues of the world.