Darth Vader came to Fortnite: how to beat him and get his lightsaber

Fortnite began its third season and took advantage of the end of the first season of the Obi-Wan series to introduce the Battle Royale video game to Darth Vader.

The iconic villain of starwars It already appears in the middle of the map and defeating it is not easy at all. The players of Fortnite reported that Darth Vader it is capable of tracking down users and knocking them down in one hit.

What makes it even more complicated is that the powerful villain of starwars he is not alone, but is accompanied by a troop of Stormtroopers.

“Darth Vader has started his campaign around the Island, landing in a specific place in each game accompanied by Stormtroopers. defeat Darth Vader and pick up his fallen lightsaber! With lightsaber Darth Vader block incoming fire, throw it boomerang-style at enemies, and of course, blast whoever gets in your way,” he says. Fortnite on your news site.

Darth Vader lightsaber

Photo: Epic Games Fortnite

who defeat Darth Vader on the island of Fortnite They will be able to have their lightsaber which has the ability to block bullets and can be thrown at the target like a boomerang.

to defeat Darth Vader and get his lightsaber first you must arm yourself in the best way and then locate his landing on the island of Fortnite. At the beginning of the game he is seen in a spaceship, so it gives us a clue as to where this character begins his game. On the map you will also find the Stormtroopers’ E-11 Blasters in Imperial chests located at the landing sites of Darth Vader.

E-11 Blasters

Photo: Epic Games Fortnite

Before fighting Vader one-on-one, you’ll need to take out the Stormtroopers protecting him. Many players of Fortnite they recommend attacking from a vehicle due to the villain’s great power.