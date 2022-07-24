Cristiano Ronaldo, everything changes: this is where he will play – CalciomercatoWeb.it

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is close to an unexpected turning point: the sensational hypothesis for the Portuguese ace in view of next season



The transfer market summer has already given several surprises to Italian football and beyond. Pogba and Lukaku have returned to A league while de Ligt and Kessie preferred Germany and Spain for the rest of their careers. Those who have remained among the most talked about profiles so far are certainly Cristiano Ronaldounhappy after the last season which coincided with his return to Manchester United.

Ilario Di Giovambattista, director of ‘Radio Radio’, on his Twitter profile he revealed a real market bomb concerning the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7-United: surprise choice

The Portuguese ace, after a less than exciting year at Manchester United, has been given for months now for departing from Old Trafford. Despite the deadline set for June 30, 2023, the countless rumors that have approached him to different great teams for next year, now the choice of CR7 would be totally different. Unless surprises, the Lusitanian talent will remain in Manchester: exclusively, Di Giovambattista wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester Unitedthere are no conditions for a transfer “.

The striker, therefore, should reach the end of the contract, unless the ‘Red Devils’ convince Mendes to extend the (difficult) current agreement. A farewell to zero in twelve months for CR7 which will in all likelihood postpone the divorce with Manchester United for one season.

38 appearances by the former Juventus champion last season at Old Trafford, with 24 goals scored and 3 winning assists.