Creamy oatmeal water, add a refreshing and delicious touch to your afternoon with this drink

Nothing like enjoying an afternoon of summer with a beverage refreshing, this time we will teach you how to prepare a version of the classic oat waterbut with a very creamy and sweet. This recipe is very easy to prepare and is perfect to accompany your foodWell, you can combine it with any dish you have prepared for your menu today, just follow this simple tutorial.

For this recipe we will use oats flakesthat we will cook to give it that touch creamy to our Waterit is important that you choose flakes of plain oatmeal and avoid the options that come flavored either precookedas these often have too much sugar that would end up affecting the balance of sweetness in our beverage.

creamy oatmeal water

Ingredients

1 liter of milk

2 cups of oatmeal

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon of anise seeds

1 cup of condensed milk

1 cup of evaporated milk

Start by placing the oatmeal with the milk in a pot, mix well and bring the preparation to medium heat, cook until the milk begins to boil and then lower the heat to cook for 5 minutes, our mixture should acquire a fairly thick consistency thanks to the oatmealOnce ready reserve and let cool completely.

By cooking the oats we will achieve the creamy texture for our water. Photo: Pixabay

On the other hand you must toast in a hot frying pan the anise and the cinnamon until they release their aroma, once ready, take them to the blender along with your cold mixture of oatmeal with milkalso add the condensed milk and the evaporated milkblend everything until you get a mixture creamy and uniform, strain over a pitcher and add ice to taste, now your creamy oatmeal water will be ready.