Confirmed: Season 3 of Fortnite will start on June 5

If you are a follower of Fortnitewithout a doubt you were waiting to know when it will start its Season 3. As well, Epic Games He has finally confirmed it after several weeks of community-driven rumors and leaks.

Of course, the way chosen to make the announcement could not have surprised us more: instead of making an official statement, the company has released the information in a recent entry on its blog about the next concert in the series music wave.

The chosen date is the next June 5th. In this way, the new season will arrive just a few hours after the event called Collisionwhich will take place on 4 of June at 22:00 in peninsular time.





For now we don’t know many details about what we can find in Season 3. Although, as usual, the information will be coming to us in abundance over the next few days.

What we do know, thanks to leaks, are some of the new skins that will land on the battle pass. And it is that the players will have the opportunity to embody such iconic characters of popular culture as it can be Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

At the moment we can only be stay tuned for the next newsespecially to everything that happens in Collision, a final event where it will be decided the destination of the Zero Point. Once this happens, we can better imagine where the shots will go for this next season.