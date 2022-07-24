Commander Azeez could have acquired a new role in WWE NXT

Another member of the WWE main roster has been moved to NXT 2.0. At the latest live event in WWE’s developmental territory in Cocoa Beach, Florida, the Commander Azeez came out on stage with Cora Jade and will apparently work as his bodyguard. Azeez and Jade lost a tag team match to Sanga and Ivy Nyle.

The non-televised live events put on by the McMahon company are meant to help talent practice and try out new sides to their characters. There’s always a chance that Azeez’s new role will be adjusted before he even appears on TV, but it seems that, for now, he will be working alongside Cora Jade.



Azeez was previously working alongside Apollo Crews on SmackDown, but their days together ended when Crews was also moved to the NXT 2.0 roster several weeks ago. The fighter appeared on the multicolored brand playing a babyface character and showing his interest in capturing the NXT Championship held by Bron Breakker.

Notably It is not the first time that a fighter from the main cast of WWE returns to the ranks of NXT. Around the time of WrestleMania, the McMahon company began an angle with Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, two established superstars on the main roster.

