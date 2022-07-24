Comic-Con: Find out the 10 most important revelations of phase 5 and 6 of Marvel

Marvel officially unveiled its slate for phases five and six, revealing every movie and TV series it plans to release through 2025.

The long-awaited panel gathered at Comic-Con on Saturday night (July 23). The annual entertainment event was held in San Diego, California from July 21-24.

In addition to the many officially announced releases, studio boss Kevin Feige gave fans more than a few hints about other speculative decisions that could define the future of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Below are the top 10 facts we learned at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel:

There will be two more ‘Avengers’ movies to conclude phase 6

Phase six of the MCU will conclude with two Avengers movies. first is Avengers: The Kang Dynastywhich is scheduled to premiere in May 2025. That will be followed Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

The trailer for the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ leaves an open question

The long-awaited trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally premiered. Director Ryan Coogler wowed fans with a visually “stunning” clip showcasing the aquatic environments of Wakanda. The clip also featured what appears to be a funeral scene, likely for Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa following the actor’s death in 2020. While the superhero is seen for a brief moment at the end of the trailer, the question remains: who occupies the mantle of Black Panther?

Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel/YouTube)

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Gives a First Look at Bill Murray, Jonathan Majors, and MODOK

Phase five begins with the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17 next year. The sequel will feature Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror as well as Bill Murray. Appearing on stage to debut the official first look, Paul Rudd hinted at where his hero Scott Lang is after the events of Avengers: Endgame 2019. Fans also got their first look at MODOK, the cybernetic villain from Marvel Comics who is making his live-action MCU debut. However, the identity of the actor behind MODOK is still up in the air, given that the character does not speak in the trailer.

Kevin Feige Backs Ryan Gosling As The Next Ghost Rider

The famous character played by Nicolas Cage has been the subject of much debate, with actors, most notably Norman Reedus, jumping into the ring to play him. Ryan Gosling also recently stated his ambitions to play Marvel’s anti-hero. When a reporter pitched the two casting choices to Kevin Feige after the panel, the Marvel president had a clear favorite. “Gosling is amazing,” he said.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the end for James Gunn and will also clarify the great mystery of a character

Phase five will continue with the premiere in May Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. An emotional James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to present the first official trailer for the film, which he confirmed will be his last appearance in the Hollywood movies. Guardians. “This is the end of that story. I am sorry. Some stories have an ending. It doesn’t mean everyone dies,” she said. The new trailer teases a sad origin story for Rocket, and also gives fans a glimpse of MCU newcomer Will Poulter, who plays Adam Warlok.

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock joins the Marvel Studios universe with a Disney Plus series (Netflix)

‘Daredevil’ characters will appear in ‘Echo’

Although the only thing that was revealed about Threw out (the series derived from hawk eye starring Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox) was the release date in the summer of 2023, it was revealed that the characters of Daredevil: Born Again will participate in the series before the premiere of Daredevil the next year. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and his nemesis Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) will participate in Threw outand Cox’s superhero will also star she hulk.

‘Daredevil’ gets unprecedented contract for its first season

Marvel is seriously rooting for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. The series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again, received an unprecedented 18-episode deal for its first season on Disney Plus. The series will launch as part of phase five in spring 2024.

Josh Brolin as Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (Marvel Studios)

Phases four through six are nicknamed the multiverse saga.

Similar to how phases one through three were combined as the infinity saga, it was announced that phases four through six will be known as the multiverse saga.

The Agatha Harkness series changes its title and gets a premiere date

It’s not news that Kathryn Hahn’s fan-favorite character, Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, will be the focal point of his own spin-off series, but fans finally have a date to look forward to. Well, something like that. The series has a speculative release of winter 2023/2024. The writers also had a change of heart, as they changed the original title Agatha: House of Harkness a Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Fans will be happy to know that Jac Schaeffer, lead writer on the critically acclaimed series WandaVisionwill write and executive produce the show.

There was a conspicuous absence of ‘Loki‘

The much-loved series starring Tom Hiddleston that introduced the concept of the multiverse to the MCU was not mentioned at this year’s Comic-Con. Filming has already begun for the second season, which will premiere on Disney Plus next summer, but any revelations or details have been kept under wraps. So while we don’t hear anything, do we assume no news is good news?