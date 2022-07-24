Comic-Con 2022: Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Lupita Nyong’o and the stars that rocked the convention
Every year San Diego Comic-Con becomes a red carpet for some of Hollywood’s most sought-after celebrities and this 2022 was no exception.
On this occasion, the famous geek party included actors and actresses from different and long-awaited series and movies that will be released in the coming months (or years) in the cinema and on streaming platforms. streaming.
From Dwayne Johnson in costume, to Keanu Revees presenting a comic book for the first time in the convention’s prestigious Hall H, these were some of the stars making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.
