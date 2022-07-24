Comic-Con 2022: Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Lupita Nyong’o and the stars that rocked the convention

Every year San Diego Comic-Con becomes a red carpet for some of Hollywood’s most sought-after celebrities and this 2022 was no exception.

On this occasion, the famous geek party included actors and actresses from different and long-awaited series and movies that will be released in the coming months (or years) in the cinema and on streaming platforms. streaming.

From Dwayne Johnson in costume, to Keanu Revees presenting a comic book for the first time in the convention’s prestigious Hall H, these were some of the stars making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

Dwayne Johnson always knows how to surprise fans: at the San Diego Comic-Con he appeared dressed as Black Adam, prior to the premiere of his movie as the DC anti-hero. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)

Terry Crews did what is expected of him: show muscles and charisma. The actor was part of the presentation of ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, the latest spin-off of the successful AMC series. (KEVIN WINTER/AFP)

With her characteristic smile, actress Lupita Nyong’o took the Comic-Con stage to present one of the most anticipated projects of this 2022: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which will be released in November 2022. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)

Keanu Reeves arrived at the San Diego Comic-Con to make history, as he presented the comic of which he is the creator and writer, ‘BRZRKR’, in the prestigious Hall H of the convention. (KEVIN WINTER/AFP)

Dressed in blue and wearing a two-piece suit, actress Nazanin Boniadi, star of the new Amazon Prime series ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’, was part of the convention. (Frazer Harrison/AFP)

Director James Gunn and actor Chris Pratt met on stage at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany was another attendee at the famous San Diego Comic-Con. The protagonist of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ took the microphone to talk about this Marvel project that will be released next August. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)

Another actor who was present at the San Diego Comic-Con was Paul Rudd, who took the stage to present ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, a film with which phase 4 of the MCU will begin. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)