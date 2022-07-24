Colpo Neymar: the crazy figures for Juventus

The new dream of Juventus on the transfer market is called Neymar: the figures for the screaming shot of the bianconeri, the suggestion

According to the “insider” Juventus is ready to discuss with the PSG of the possible purchase of Neymar jr. as he has failed to win over Parisian fans so far during his adventure under the Eiffel Tower.

As revealed by insiders on Twitter for Neymar there Juventus is ready to set up a 70 million + bonus PSG operation. Furthermore, there would be an onerous loan of 15 million with the right of redemption set at 55 million deferred. Finally, at the end of the season the parties could update to extend the loan for another year.

In the event of a longer loan for another year, the redemption amount would be lowered to approximately 40 million euros. As reported by the insiders, the stipulation of the Brazilian champion could be 10 million paid by PSG, 8 by Juve and 8 in total bonuses. Crazy figures regarding the Juventus club that would like to score a new blow after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Calcimercato Juventus, Neymar what a suggestion for Allegri

The goal of the Juventus team is to return to the protagonist also in the European field with the called dream Champions League. At the moment it seems only a dream in the drawer Juventus, which continues to monitor the transfer market front. Neymar was often booed by PSG fans, who did not welcome him as a real star by Parisian fans. His relationship with them has always been a mix of love and hate. Now his future remains in doubt with a screaming idea with the top Italian club, ready for a super gift for Massimiliano Merry.