Christopher Nolan’s Best Movies According to IMDb

Discussions about which work is the best of each filmmaker usually have no end, since after all it is impossible to do it objectively, so no matter how much justification one wants to give it, it is impossible to convince everyone.

For this reason, an interesting method for this determination may be the IMDb score, the world’s largest online audiovisual database related to the world. In it, the opinion of thousands of critics around the world, and also that of users, make up the movie scoregiving some objectivity to the ranking.

In this case, after the publication of the official poster of Oppenheimer and the five years since the premiere of dunkirk, Christopher Nolan It was the topic of conversation for thousands of people and his name went around the networks. That is why we decided to publish the ranking of his films based on the IMDb scores, which leave some interesting surprises for the filmography of one of today’s most prolific filmmakers.

10.Tenet

Nolan’s latest work had mixed reviews. Perhaps his previous promotion played against him and the enormous expectation it generated.

Related news

9.Following

Nolan’s debut feature, shot on 16mm and at just $6,000, ranks ninth. It’s about a young writer out of work and in the midst of a creative drought who decides to follow people down the street to see if he can find inspiration. But becoming a “voyeur” has its risks. An irony that surpasses Tenet, for which he invested 200 million of the American currency.

8.Dunkirk

In one of the best war films of this century, Nolan narrates the operation in which the allied army flees towards England in one of the most incredible missions of World War II.

7.Batman Begins

The director showed a new way of bringing the famous superhero to the cinema by the hand of Christian Bale, at the beginning of a trilogy that marked an era.

6.Memento

Nolan’s second film showed for the first time the incredible ability to build stories with twists and narrative planes in which the viewer cannot clearly place himself, giving him a unique atmosphere.

5.Dark Knight Rises

The third installment of the saga reaches the top 5 of Christopher Nolan’s films. A high-quality closing that is full of absolutely spectacular scenes, where the director was able to show that he manages all the facets that are needed for a superhero movie.

4.The Prestige

The great film that narrates the rivalry between two prestigious magicians, set in the 19th century. Once again, unpredictable plot twists, masterfully narrated scenes and an absolutely captivating story.

3.Interstellar

Seeing that life on Earth is coming to an end, a group of explorers led by pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and scientist Amelia (Anne Hathaway) embark on a mission that may be the most important in human history. : travel beyond our galaxy to discover some planet in another that can guarantee the future of the human race. Deep and complex, a film to see more than once.

2.Inception

Cilian Murphy, Elliot Page Y Leonardo DiCaprio shine in this great movie about a group of people who get into people’s dreams to modify their actions.

1.The Dark Knight

Without neglecting the incredible film that is The Dark Knight, the masterful performance of Heather Ledger definitely placed this film as Christopher Nolan’s best film.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.