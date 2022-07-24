Celebrities who are fans of “Harry Potter”: Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Barack Obama and others

Ads

Harry Potter has cultivated a diehard Potterhead fandom who know everything from their Hogwarts home to the correct pronunciation of “Wingardium Leviosa”.

JK Rowling began writing the acclaimed children’s series in 1990 while on a delayed train from Manchester, England to London’s King’s Cross station. The story follows 11-year-old Harry, an orphan raised by his petty uncles, who discovers he is a wizard. The UK native eventually conceptualized the plot in a seven-part book series over the years.

Rowling told CBS News in 2003 that writing was difficult for her as a single mother to her daughter, Jessica, and living on wealth.

“I would go around Edinburgh pushing her in the stroller and wait for her to fall asleep. And then I literally ran to the nearest bar and wrote while she was asleep, ”she said at the time, adding that her book was rejected by“ four out of five publishers ”before she got a contract.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in the UK in 1997. Rowling sold the book to Scholastic, which distributes the story under the title Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in the US. The release marked the beginning of a worldwide phenomenon with over 500 million copies sold worldwide.

As fans became more fascinated by the wizarding world, Rowling began to feel the pressure to release new books faster. After rushing to finish Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – which she totaled 636 pages – she decided it was time to slow down.

“The pressure had become overwhelming,” he told The New Yorker in 2012. “I found it difficult to write, which has never happened to me before in my life. The intensity of the control was overwhelming. I had been totally unprepared for this. And I had to take a step back. We absolutely need to take a step back ”.

The first book was adapted into the 2001 film of the same name with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The film franchise – which grossed more than $ 7 billion at the box office – eventually kicked off the prequel series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Universal Studios also developed the fantasy series in two theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

