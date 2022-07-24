Can Messi return to Barcelona? Naples, Raspadori- Corriere.it idea

from Sport editorial staff and gianlucadimarzio.com editorial staff

Today’s news, negotiations and rumors about Milan, Inter, Juventus, Rome, Naples and all the other Serie A teams and other leagues

11:20 am – Paredes, Juventus does not give up Juventus did not give up the Paredes goal: of course someone else will have to leave first, Ramsey first and then Arthur. Allegri Morata’s other desire, although not easy to convince Atletico Madrid.

11:01 am – Toronto, Insigne and Bernardeschi goals and assists (Salvatore Riggio) In Toronto everyone is already in love with Federico Bernardeschi

And Lorenzo Insigne, who played a perfect match in the 4-0 trim to Charlotte. The former Juventus was one of the protagonists of the match with a goal and an assist, while the former Napoli with his plays, including a perfect assist, delighted his new fans.

10:47 am – Sassuolo, Carnevali: Scamacca at West Ham, here are the figures. Raspadori … John Carnivalsto del Sassuolo, talks about some market themes. Starting with Giacomo Raspadori: our young-old, a mature boy and one of the best in our youth sector. And again: Moro and Ciervo are guys we sent to play because they have quality and potential – he said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport-. For the first team we took Alvarez from Penarol and Thorstvedt from Genk. On Scamacca, sold to Sassuolo: We sold it to West Ham for a 36 plus 6 bonus and 10% on future resale.

09:36 – Barcelona, ​​Laporta: The unfinished Messi chapter Joan The doorpresident of the Barcelonaspeaks of a possible return to blaugrana di Lionel Messi: I believe, hope and hope that the Messi al Bara chapter is not finished yet. I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this chapter, which is still open and not closed, has a much nicer ending than it did. And again: As president of the Bara I think I did what I had to do. But despite this, I also think I’m indebted to him, yes.

08:25 – Milan, Maldini jr. towards La Spezia (Guendalina Galdi- Editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com) What future for Daniel Maldini? After winning the Scudetto with Milan last season, the AC Milan attacking midfielder is close to leaving Pioli’s team. On him there was Hellas Verona but the Giallobl club did not close for the player. However, there is no shortage of suitors and now Spezia can advance for Maldini should Janis Antiste leave, who last season with the Ligurian club’s shirt made 18 appearances in Serie A and 17 benches. Maneuvers, reflections and the Spezia probes the Daniel Maldini track.

07:55 – Naples, Raspadori new name for the attack (Simone Golia- Editorial gianlucadimarzio.com) Napoli alive and well. Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke clearly to Radio Kiss Kiss: ok, many have left. From Ospina to Mertens, passing through Koulibaly and Insigne. But the Azzurri on the transfer market will not stand by and watch. Space for young people, such as the various Olivera, Kvaratskhelia, Ostigard and Kim. Like for example also Giacomo Raspadori, the new name for Spalletti’s attack. For the attacker born in 2000, 30 million euros are ready to be offered to Sassuolo, a team in which Giacomo grew up making his Serie A debut just 19 years old. The player has already said yes to Napoli, which for now has to find an agreement with the neroverdi, who have already sold Scamacca to West Ham. To let another top Dionisi player leave, an important offer will be needed, but Napoli will try. For Raspadori in the last season 10 goals and 6 assists, all after winning the European Championship with Mancini’s Italy. 22 years and a whole career to write. I wonder if he can’t continue doing it at Maradona. To circumvent the Sassuolo wall, Napoli could bet on the contract that binds Raspadori to the neroverdi. An agreement until 2024, which brings the attacker Sassuolo to a crossroads: renew or say goodbye to more advantageous figures for the buyer. Napoli looks interested.

07:54 am – Udinese, negotiation for Perez blocked (Simone Golia- Editorial gianlucadimarzio.com) It all seemed to be done, but in reality there will be some more waiting and probably it might as well skip it all. Problems on the engagement, that’s what blocked the return of Nehuen Perez to Udinese. The defender born in 2000 owned by the Spaniards was part of the affair that brought Molina to Simeone’s court. The Argentine winger was valued between 26 and 27 million euros, with the Colchoneros who would have paid a figure between 10 and 12 million plus 6 in bonuses and the Perez card, in fact, valued at ten million. If Molina will go to Atletico all the same, for Perez the discourse is different and now there is a certain pessimism. Arriving on loan in Friuli last summer, Perez made 20 appearances in the last Serie A.