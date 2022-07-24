Can I use diesel engine oil in a gasoline engine

Motor oil is one of the most important fluids for most vehicles. That is why it is so important to always change the lubricant at the recommended times and with the indicated products.

Today there are many brands and styles of motor oil to choose from. Among the lubricants is oil for gasoline and diesel engines. Which are well specified on the labels.

What is the difference between diesel oil and gasoline oil?

Diesel oil is known to be much more resistant than gasoline oil and that is why many drivers prefer to use it more than regular gasoline oil.

Many people claim that diesel oil is more durable and has better features to protect the motor and increase its efficiency.

Although many automotive experts agree with the use of diesel oils in gasoline engines, there are a couple of things to keep in mind, and it’s not just about using diesel right away. In other words, you need to understand what features the diesel engine gives you and what features are suitable for your gasoline engine, especially if you are driving a powerful engine.

What are the main benefits of using diesel engine oil?

As noted above, many customers and drivers prefer to use diesel oil even though their vehicles run on gasoline. There are many benefits they can achieve, including:

1.- Higher viscosity

Diesel oils generally have a much higher viscosity than gasoline oils, but this does not mean that this oil is suitable for your engine because there are other things you should focus on and check with your mechanic.

2.- Heavy work

Some people claim that diesel is more for heavy-duty vehicles, and if that’s the case, it should do a great job on gasoline vehicles and will provide more benefits than they’re looking for.

This does not necessarily mean that you should opt for diesel engine oil, as we mentioned, there are other things to consider and it could be that this oil is not suitable for your gasoline engine.

***

It may interest you:

Why is it so important to have the car aligned?

How possible is it to drive without a catalytic converter and not have legal problems?