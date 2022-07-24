Cameron Diaz: this is the life of the actress after leaving the performance | celebrity | Hollywood actors | CHEK

Cameron Diaz Rose to fame in the 1990s for her roles in such films as “The Mask,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and “There’s Something About Mary.” The American actress has an extensive artistic career; however, in 2018 she made the decision to step away from acting.

Speaking to the comedian kevin hartin one of the episodes of his program “Hart to Heart”the 48-year-old artist explained the reason why she moved away from the spotlight.

“When you do something at such a high level for a long time, you kind of have to pass it on to other people (other parts of your life)”Diaz said. “(There were) so many other parts of my life that I wasn’t connecting with and not attending to”.

During the talk, the actress confessed that around the age of 40 she realized that she had to take control of her life and personally attend to those aspects that she had relegated. Now, just days away from her 49th birthday, she says she feels completely fulfilled.

“I really wanted my life to be manageable for me. My routine in a day is literally what I can do for myself.”he stated. “I feel full”.

WHAT IS CAMERON DIAZ’S LIFE LIKE AFTER LEAVING ACTING?

According to the artist, since she made the decision to move away from acting, she has time to focus on doing things that she could not do before, such as getting to know her husband, the musician, better. benji madden.

Also, in December 2019, Diaz and Madden became parents to a girl named Raddixwhom they wish to keep anonymous for a powerful reason. “I want her to have autonomy”warned the actress.

On the other hand, the interpreter stated that although she left the performance, she had not planned to stop working, so she looked for a way to do it from home. That’s how she came about ‘Avaline’, its own brand of wines.

Together with businesswoman Katherine Power, the artist launched a white and a rosé wine made with organic grapes from the Penedès. Through her social networks, Diaz shares images touring the vineyards where she learned to work the land.

Although Cameron is enjoying motherhood, her husband and her business, she admits that acting is her passion and does not rule out returning to the screens, although for now she does not want to do it, since she cannot imagine being away from her daughter for many hours.

Cameron Diaz is one of the most iconic actresses of recent times. (Photo: AP)

HOW DID CAMERON DIAZ AND BENJI MADDEN MEET?

Cameron Diaz He said that although he knew the former rocker’s sister-in-law and his brother, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, respectively, she only saw who would be her future husband a chance and that time he said: “He is hot”.

They never coincided again until he organized a dinner at his house with Nicole and Joel, who asked him if they could invite his brother Benji, something that he accepted. “Then I saw him again. How come I didn’t know about him before? We had never been in the same circle.”he pointed out in an interview to AND! News.

After meeting him, the chemistry arose instantly and was mutual, from that moment they started dating. The couple was doing so well in their romance that They decided to get engaged soon after they started seeing each other., and less than a month of courtship, they made the decision to get married. They They got married on January 5, 2015. The ceremony was attended by very close people.

“You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband. Nobody compares [a él]. (…). We got married in our living room in front of our friends. We had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court.”he pointed.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden had a discreet relationship (Photo: Instagram)

SHE LOVES BEING A MOTHER

During an Instagram Live conversation with her friend, Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz said her little girl is the “best part of her life.”

“I love being a mother, it is the best part of my life. I am very, very grateful and happy. It’s the best I’ve ever had and I’m lucky to be able to do it with Benji, we’re having the best time. Is so big. I’m excited”said the actress.