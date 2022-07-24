Cameron Diaz Comes Back From Retirement With Netflix Comedy ‘Back in Action’ – Movie News

Stop everything! Cameron Diaz will return from the retirement that he had maintained since 2014 and will do so with a Netflix comedy ‘Back in Action’, where he will share credits with Jamie Foxx. Here we tell you the details.

After debuting in The mask Alongside Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz became one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood industry. However, he decided to retire from acting in 2014 in order to find a balance between his career and personal life.this has just changed after announcing that it will be part of Back-in-Actiona comedy that prepares Netflix with Jamie Foxx.

Through a new report, Variety reported that the Californian star of movies like My best friend’s Wedding Y crazy about mary will be part of this new production that will be in charge of Seth Gordon, producer of The lost City, pixels Y The Good Doctor.



CNN Cameron Diaz had decided to retire from acting in 2014.



At the moment no further details related to the story, cast or release date have been revealed. What is certain will be the exclusivity of Netflix in this project that will reunite Jamie Foxxwith whom he has shared credits on a couple of occasions: first with any given Sunday and later on annie.

The last time Cameron Diaz publicly appeared in a production with Hollywood stars in the clip titled Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, where multiple celebrities recorded themselves while pretending to hit the next one in the video. Among the famous were: Zoe BellDrew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson and Florence Pugh.