Cameron Díaz and the story he did not want to tell about his film career

In 1994, actress Cameron Diaz made her debut on the big screen by playing the beautiful Tina Carlyle in the movie “The Mask” with Jim Carrey, when she was 22 years old. Due to her stunning beauty, Diaz became one of the 20 highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood., according to a study published by ‘Box Office Mojo’. Three years later, the actress once again savored the honeys of success with the premiere of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (1997) and in 2000 she became one of the stars of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ alongside Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

However, Cameron’s professional life wasn’t always so successful. and before positioning herself as one of the most beautiful in Hollywood, the actress had to work in other jobs to survive. As she has recently recounted, one of these “jobs” could have completely ended her professional career, since, if they had discovered her, she would have ended up behind bars in a country completely unknown to her.



Cameron Diaz

Recently, the actress was invited to the ‘Second Life’ podcast hosted by Hillary Kerr to talk about her return to the film industry. after having been away from the media spotlight and filming sets after 8 years of hiatus. During the interview, the actress promoted her new movie called ‘Back in Action’, where she shares roles with actors Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady. However, the course of the conversation took a 180 ° turn when the actress revealed that before being an actress she had a mule “job” that consisted of carrying a shipment of drugs from Paris to MoroccoOr at least that’s what she thinks.

The story goes back to the early 90’s when Cameron, who was an aspiring model at the time. “I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year.” the actress said. Due to the need to earn some money, she accepted the only job that was offered to her. The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a mule to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God“, confessed the actress in the interview. “It was the early 90’s and they gave me a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in.. I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, in ripped jeans and platform boots.. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose luggage it was.. That was the only job I got in Paris”, he recalled.

Fortunately, Cameron’s instincts worked in his favor, so she reacted quickly before the airport security personnel scanned the suitcase and found herself involved in a serious crime that can carry a sentence of between 3 to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.